Bricks Newco Limited

(the "Company")

Appointment of Director

The Company announces the appointment of Nicholas Pike to its Board of Directors with effect from 19 July 2023.

The intention to appoint an additional director to the Board of the Company, to assist Dominique Highfield, and to provide additional experience in business transfers and company dissolutions, was stated in the Company's Circular to shareholders dated 17 May 2023.

Nicholas (Nick) Pike is a restructuring specialist with 30 years' experience in the sector. A qualified solicitor, he has worked as a partner in three UK firms: DLA Piper, Lawrence Graham (where he headed the Banking team) and Pinsent Masons (where he led the Restructuring team). Nick retired from legal practice in October 2020 and now undertakes advisory roles. At present, he is a Council Member of the Association of Business Recovery Professionals (R3) and is the Chair of the Disciplinary Committee of the Insolvency Practitioners' Association.

For further information, please contact: enquiries@bricksnewco.co.uk

Date of Release: 24 July 2023