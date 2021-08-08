Brickworks : Australia's Brickworks cuts output by 30% as COVID-19 curbs slam construction

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brickworks Ltd said on Monday
that it had temporarily cut 30% of its total brick output, as
the recent COVID-19 related lockdowns in Australia curtailed
construction activity in various states and pummelled demand for
building materials.
Shares of the company fell as much as 5.6% to A$23.75
($17.42) and were on track to post their biggest single-day drop
since March 31, 2020.
The company said its brick sales plummeted almost 80% during
the pause in construction across Sydney in late July, after
holding relatively steady earlier that month.
"These were the most severe restrictions that our business
has faced since the onset of the pandemic," said Lindsay
Partridge, managing director, in a statement.
He added that despite a partial restart of construction
activity this month, brick sales were only at 50% of
pre-lockdown levels.
Sydney, Australia's largest city and the capital of New
South Wales state, is nearing the seventh week of a nine-week
lockdown, with authorities struggling to quell outbreaks of the
Delta variant.
Brickworks warned the restrictions in New South Wales, its
largest market, were having a material impact on earnings, but
said it was unable to quantify the impact yet.
However, the hit would not be material to its fiscal 2021
results, the company said.
Brickworks, which listed in 1962, clarified that while it
had temporarily reduced staffing across several manufacturing
facilities, it had no intention of laying off any staff.
($1 = 1.3633 Australian dollars)
