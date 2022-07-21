Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Brickworks Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKW   AU000000BKW4

BRICKWORKS LIMITED

(BKW)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:16 2022-07-21 pm EDT
20.61 AUD   +2.38%
05:51pBrickworks Sees Fiscal Year Earnings Rising Across Group, Creates New JV Trust
DJ
07/08FBR Completes $1.3 Million Placement to Brickworks
MT
06/20Australian shares extend losses as miners plunge
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brickworks Sees Fiscal Year Earnings Rising Across Group, Creates New JV Trust

07/21/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stuart Condie


SYDNEY--Australian building products and property group Brickworks Ltd. expects annual earnings from all three of its business units to rise and is creating a second property trust joint venture with Goodman Group Ltd.

Brickworks on Friday said that its existing industrial JV with Goodman is expected to drive record earnings from its property unit over the 12 months through July. It anticipates property earnings before interest and tax of more than 620 million Australian dollars (US$430.0 million), compared with A$253 million in its 2021 fiscal year.

It expects fiscal 2022 earnings from Australian building products business to rise by more than 20%, and earnings from North American building products to more than double.

Brickworks said that 15 manufacturing plants tenanted by its Australian building products will be transferred to a new manufacturing trust. It will own 51.1% of the trust and Goodman will own the remainder.

The Brickworks Manufacturing Trust assets will have a gross value of A$416 million, representing a A$280 million premium to their current book value, Brickworks said. Its Building Products Australia unit will record a net profit on the sale, with about A$90 million pre-tax to be recorded in 2H of FY22 and excluded from the earnings guidance issued Friday.

Brickworks said it expects net proceeds of A$193 million from the sale of the properties, which it will use to reduce debt.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1951ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRICKWORKS LIMITED 2.43% 20.61 Delayed Quote.-20.94%
GOODMAN GROUP 0.34% 19.22 Delayed Quote.-29.85%
All news about BRICKWORKS LIMITED
05:51pBrickworks Sees Fiscal Year Earnings Rising Across Group, Creates New JV Trust
DJ
07/08FBR Completes $1.3 Million Placement to Brickworks
MT
06/20Australian shares extend losses as miners plunge
RE
04/11BRICKWORKS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/28UBS Adjusts Brickworks' Price Target to AU$24.30 From AU$23.70, Keeps at Neutral
MT
03/24BRICKWORKS : Analyst Presentation and Notes HY Jan 2022
PU
03/23BRICKWORKS : ASX Half Year Results Media Release HY Jan 2022
PU
03/23BRICKWORKS : Analyst Presentation HY Jan 2022
PU
03/23BRICKWORKS : Review of Operations HY Jan 2022
PU
03/23Brickworks Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended January 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRICKWORKS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 099 M 758 M 758 M
Net income 2022 676 M 466 M 466 M
Net Debt 2022 705 M 486 M 486 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,54x
Yield 2022 3,11%
Capitalization 3 042 M 2 097 M 2 097 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 240
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart BRICKWORKS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Brickworks Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRICKWORKS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 20,13 AUD
Average target price 24,47 AUD
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lindsay R. Partridge Managing Director & Executive Director
Robert Canvin Bakewell Chief Financial Officer
Robert Dobson Millner Director
Robert J. Webster Independent Non-Executive Director
Deborah Ruth Page Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRICKWORKS LIMITED-20.94%2 048
CRH PLC-23.05%26 950
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-19.83%21 957
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-26.50%20 543
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-26.65%20 291
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-11.10%11 839