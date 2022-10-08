Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Brickworks Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKW   AU000000BKW4

BRICKWORKS LIMITED

(BKW)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:11 2022-10-07 am EDT
22.32 AUD   -0.22%
09/22Brickworks' FY22 Profit More Than Triples
MT
09/20Transcript : Brickworks Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 21, 2022
CI
09/20Brickworks Limited Declares A Fully Franked Final Dividend Related to A Period of Six Months Ended July 31, 2022, Payable on November 23, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's Brickwork Ratings mulls "legal recourse" after shutdown order

10/08/2022 | 05:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Brickwork Ratings said it is considering "appropriate legal recourse" after the country's market regulator ordered the credit rating firm to wind down operations within six months, citing repeated lapses and violations.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in a rare order on Thursday cancelled Brickwork's registration certificate and prevented it from taking on new business, saying multiple probes found violations such as delay in recognition of default of non-convertible debentures and failure to review ratings even after receiving information about delayed payments.

"Brickwork Ratings finds the recent allegations to be a shocking development," it said in a statement late on Friday, adding it had taken "timely course correction measures" in line with regulatory instructions.

The rating agency "is fully cooperating with the authorities to ensure all compliances are satisfactorily met. In parallel, the company is also considering appropriate legal recourse in the matter," it said.

SEBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

The regulator has said it investigated Brickworks on several occasions and had undertaken a joint inspection with the India's central bank.

SEBI has been tightening disclosure rules for credit rating agencies since 2016 in a bid to boost transparency and accountability after a number of sudden sharp changes to corporate ratings.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BRICKWORKS LIMITED
09/22Brickworks' FY22 Profit More Than Triples
MT
09/20Transcript : Brickworks Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 21, 2022
CI
09/20Brickworks Limited Declares A Fully Franked Final Dividend Related to A Period of Six M..
CI
09/20Brickworks Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 31, 2022
CI
08/28Brickworks Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/21Brickworks Limited Launches Joint Venture Goodman Group
CI
07/21Brickworks Sees Fiscal Year Earnings Rising Across Group, Creates New JV Trust
DJ
07/08FBR Completes $1.3 Million Placement to Brickworks
MT
06/20Australian shares extend losses as miners plunge
RE
04/11BRICKWORKS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRICKWORKS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 152 M 737 M 737 M
Net income 2023 268 M 172 M 172 M
Net Debt 2023 551 M 353 M 353 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 2,93%
Capitalization 3 388 M 2 167 M 2 167 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,42x
EV / Sales 2024 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 119
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart BRICKWORKS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Brickworks Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRICKWORKS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 22,32 AUD
Average target price 24,25 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lindsay R. Partridge Managing Director & Executive Director
Robert Canvin Bakewell Chief Financial Officer
Grant Douglas Chief Financial Officer
Robert Dobson Millner Director
Robert J. Webster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRICKWORKS LIMITED-7.62%2 167
CRH PLC-25.37%24 302
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-17.18%21 662
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-24.13%20 931
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-27.30%19 975
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED3.75%13 503