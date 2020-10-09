Log in
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

10/09/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ®: BDGE), the holding company for BNB Bank (“BNB”), announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be payable on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of October 23, 2020. The Company continues its trend of uninterrupted dividends.

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $6.2 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Contact:  John M. McCaffery
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(631) 537-1000, ext. 7290

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 185 M - -
Net income 2020 52,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,34x
Yield 2020 4,95%
Capitalization 377 M 377 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 496
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart BRIDGE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,65 $
Last Close Price 19,38 $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin M. O'Connor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcia Z. Hefter Chairman
Howard H. Nolan Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
John M. McCaffery Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Thomas J. Tobin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGE BANCORP, INC.-43.22%377
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.99%310 185
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.17%240 595
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.34%218 682
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 415
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-3.73%131 611
