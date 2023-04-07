Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRDG   US10806B1008

BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

(BRDG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
10.59 USD   +0.95%
08:16aBridge Investment Group Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/03Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/03Bridge Investment Group Completes Acquisition of Newbury Partners to Capitalize on Growing Secondaries Opportunity
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bridge Investment Group Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/07/2023 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, May 8, 2023. Management will host a conference call the morning after the release on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 am ET to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-405-1210 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8721 (international) and requesting Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The event will also be available live via webcast which can be accessed here or from our Investors Relations website https://ir.bridgeig.com/.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on May 23, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (domestic) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), and providing the passcode 13737445.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading, alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $48.5 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022, including assets under management related to the acquisition of Newbury Partners which closed on March 31, 2023. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select verticals across real estate, credit, renewable energy and secondaries strategies.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
08:16aBridge Investment Group Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Confe..
BU
04/03Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets,..
AQ
04/03Bridge Investment Group Completes Acquisition of Newbury Partners to Capitalize on Grow..
BU
03/31Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. completed the acquisition of Substantially all o..
CI
02/27BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
02/27Citrine Investment Group LLC and Jaybird Capital LLC acquired River Glen of St. Charles..
CI
02/21Credit Suisse Raises Bridge Investment Group Holdings' Price Target to $15 From $14, Ke..
MT
02/17UBS Adjusts Bridge Investment Group's Price Target to $16 From $15, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
02/15News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/14Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 438 M - -
Net income 2023 132 M - -
Net Debt 2023 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 9,53%
Capitalization 347 M 347 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,59 $
Average target price 18,67 $
Spread / Average Target 76,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Peter Slager Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine Elsnab Chief Financial Officer
Robert R. Morse Executive Chairman
Adam B. O'Farrell Chief Operating Officer & Director
Chad Alan Leat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.-12.12%347
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC8.26%7 990
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-2.61%7 624
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.31.87%2 242
AMP LIMITED-16.73%2 157
360 ONE WAM LIMITED-0.97%1 913
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer