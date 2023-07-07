Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, August 7, 2023. Management will host a conference call the morning after the release on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-405-1210 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8721 (international) and requesting Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The event will also be available live via webcast which can be accessed here or from our Investors Relations website https://ir.bridgeig.com/.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on August 22, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (domestic) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), and providing the passcode 13739983.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading, alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $48.8 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. verticals across real estate, credit, renewable energy and secondaries strategies.

