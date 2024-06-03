Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge” or the “Company”) today announced Alison Brown will be joining the Company as President of Bridge Property Management and Deputy Chief Investment Officer for Bridge’s Workforce and Affordable Housing Strategy, effective July 1, 2024.

Brown brings over 25 years of real estate experience and a proven track record of building and supporting successful teams. She joins Bridge from LivCor, a Blackstone portfolio company, where she served as Senior Vice President of Operations and led the “Good Owner” program, setting national expectations for LivCor operating partners to embrace residents and local communities with integrity and service.

“Alison’s leadership in overseeing a broad array of property management partners will contribute greatly to the continual improvement of our already best-in-class in-house operating capabilities, as she brings industry-leading practices to Bridge,” said Matt DeGraw, CEO of Bridge Property Management.

Robert Morse, Executive Chairman of Bridge, added, “Alison’s deep operating expertise will further enhance Bridge’s high-touch, vertically integrated approach to our residential rental platform, which today spans nearly 60,000 units.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Alison to Bridge and as Deputy CIO of our award-winning Workforce and Affordable Housing strategy,” said Rachel Diller, Chief Investment Officer for Bridge Workforce and Affordable Housing. “Alison’s expertise in property management is a hallmark for how Bridge has sought to combine investment and operations since our founders began investing in 1991. We believe this senior-level alignment between the vision for an asset with its execution drives performance for our investors and intrinsic value to our residents.”

Brown added that “I worked with Bridge Property Management as a third-party operator for almost a decade in my prior role at LivCor and could not be more excited to join such a talented team.” She went on to say “Bridge’s Workforce and Affordable Housing strategy has been a catalyst for positive change, and I look forward to playing a key role to preserve, develop, and rehabilitate workforce and affordable housing in America.”

Bridge Workforce and Affordable Housing is dedicated to building, preserving, and rehabilitating predominantly non-government subsidized housing wherein at least 51% of residents earn below 80% of area median income (“AMI”), meeting the needs of the large and priced-out “missing middle” of U.S. renters with high-quality affordable housing and onsite social and community programming.

Bridge Property Management (“BPM”) employs approximately 1,200 people and manages approximately 60,000 multifamily units.

About Alison Brown

Alison Brown is a real estate executive with over 25 years’ experience that spans a variety of industry verticals, with a passion for leading teams and building relationships. Alison began her career at the Ritz Carlton, with a disciplined focus on the guest experience. She built her property management foundation at EQR, where for over 13 years she held a variety of field and corporate positions. She then moved to Steadfast, a public nontraded REIT, where she managed a national portfolio and gained experience in multiple markets and asset classes, including supporting the diversification of a high-growth portfolio and creating a footprint and presence in several new markets. She was then recruited to LivCor, a Blackstone portfolio company that asset manages its multifamily assets. It was there in 2019 that she proposed the creation of a unique asset management role for herself where she would be responsible for the results and platform management of LivCor’s 40+ management companies, partnering with them to deliver significant financial and reputational returns despite facing the headwinds of a global pandemic and market uncertainties. Alison resides in Tennessee with her husband of 32 years and their four rescue dogs.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $48.0 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2024. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. verticals across real estate, credit, renewable energy and secondaries strategies.

