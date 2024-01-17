Official BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC. press release

Inna Khidekel and Lourdes Fisher Promoted to Co-Heads of Client Solutions Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge”) announced today key changes to the Client Solutions Group, and 2024 promotions to Senior Managing Director and Managing Director.

“The job of providing exceptional service to our existing clients, while marketing to institutions and individuals who can benefit from our industry-leading investment platform, is one of the most vital functions at Bridge,” said Robert Morse, Executive Chairman. “To ensure that we are best positioned for the current environment while also planning for the future, we have asked Inna Khidekel and Lourdes Fisher to take on the roles of Co-Heads of our Client Solutions Group.”

Inna Khidekel has been with Bridge for eight years and is responsible for a significant part of the growth of Bridge from our early stages into the nearly $50 B manager we are today. She will continue to focus on servicing and growing our institutional client base.

Lourdes Fisher has been a key member of the Client Solutions Group team since she joined Bridge three years ago, bringing expertise in debt, investment structuring, and client relationship management, and driving success across our verticals. She is responsible for ensuring growth in our coverage of insurance clients while also expanding the wealth business, encompassing family offices, direct high net worth individuals, and wealth management platforms.

Dean Allara will continue to serve as Vice Chairman and remain deeply involved in all Client Solutions Group matters, with a focus on international activities, major account coverage, and select areas of Client Solutions Group Management.

Additionally, Bridge announced that Pete LaMassa and Michael Winiarski have been promoted to Senior Managing Director, and that nine colleagues have been promoted to the Managing Director class of 2024.

“We are thrilled to recognize Pete LaMassa and Michael Winiarski’s promotions to Senior Managing Director within the Client Solutions Group,” said Dean Allara, Vice Chairman. “Their inspiring leadership and tenacity have been instrumental to the Firm’s continued growth, and we look forward to their continued success in the years ahead.”

“Bridge also announces the promotions of nine colleagues to the Managing Director class of 2024,” continued Mr. Morse. “These exemplary individuals embody the culture and talent we have built at Bridge. Their dedication and contributions to Bridge have enabled them to become exceptional leaders within the Firm. We are excited to expand our ranks of senior leadership as we welcome this newest class of Managing Directors.”

Please join us in congratulating the following for their promotion to Managing Director:

- Parker Anderson, Bridge Multifamily Fund Manager

- Matt Bavoso, Bridge Debt Strategies Fund Manager

- Alden Campbell, Bridge Debt Capital Markets

- Tyler Faubion, Bridge Debt Capital Markets

- Nick Gonzalves, Bridge Development Fund Manager

- Alex Jugant, Bridge Development Fund Manager

- Stephen King, Bridge Debt Strategies Fund Manager

- Holden Latimer, Bridge Multifamily Fund Manager

- David McCleve, Bridge Multifamily Fund Manager

