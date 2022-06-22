Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRDG   US10806B1008

BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

(BRDG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
14.15 USD   -0.07%
04:06pBridge Investment Group Raises $2.9 Billion for Bridge Debt Strategies Fund IV
BU
06/15TRANSCRIPT : Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Presents at The 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & CRE Conference, Jun-15-2022 09:30 AM
CI
06/07Bridge Investment Group to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bridge Investment Group Raises $2.9 Billion for Bridge Debt Strategies Fund IV

06/22/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed fundraising for the Bridge Debt Strategies Fund IV (“BDS IV” or the “Fund”), raising $2.9 billion in equity commitments.

Bridge Debt Strategies Fund IV is a diversified, three-pronged strategy focused on originating first mortgage direct loans, investing in Freddie Mac K-Series B-Pieces, and opportunistically investing in other CRE backed debt such as CRE CLOs. Leveraging Bridge’s vertically integrated platform and in-house expertise across the Multifamily, Office, Seniors Housing, and Logistics sectors, the Fund invests in underserved parts of the debt market where barriers to entry are high, and competition is more limited.

“We are proud to announce an expanded fundraise for the fourth vintage of the Bridge Debt Strategies private real estate debt offering,” commented James Chung, Chief Investment Officer for the Bridge Debt Strategies funds. “Our heavy focus on recession-resistant multifamily collateral and floating rate debt positions the Fund well in the current market environment. To date, we have assembled a durable portfolio and have substantial dry powder which will create the opportunity to deliver strong returns to our investors.”

“BDS IV is one of our numerous investment vehicles focused on the residential rental market in the US, and like our complementary strategies in multifamily, workforce housing and single family for rent, uses specialized expertise in a targeted investment thesis to create attractive exposure to a high-performing asset class,” commented Robert Morse, Executive Chairman at Bridge.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $38.8 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: residential rental, office, development, logistics properties, net lease and real estate-backed credit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “outlook,” “could,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “over time,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “foresees” or negative versions of those words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate to historical or factual matters. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of the date made of our future performance, taking into account all information available to us at that time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those express or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to those risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company or any investment fund managed by the Company or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
04:06pBridge Investment Group Raises $2.9 Billion for Bridge Debt Strategies Fund IV
BU
06/15TRANSCRIPT : Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Presents at The 2022 Morgan Stanley US ..
CI
06/07Bridge Investment Group to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments &..
BU
06/07SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
06/07SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
06/06Bridge Investment Group Closes $150 Million Senior Notes Offering, Refinances Credit Fa..
MT
06/06Bridge Investment Group Closes on $150 Million of Senior Notes and Refinanced Its Senio..
BU
06/06Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Closes on $150 Million of Senior Notes and Refina..
CI
06/06Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. announced that it has received $150 million in fu..
CI
06/03Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. announced that it expects to receive $150 million..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 381 M - -
Net income 2022 146 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 6,87%
Capitalization 412 M 412 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,16 $
Average target price 22,25 $
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Peter Slager Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine Elsnab Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert R. Morse Executive Chairman
Adam B. O'Farrell Chief Operating Officer & Director
Chad Alan Leat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.-43.29%412
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-32.88%7 521
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-13.36%7 248
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-36.73%1 608
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED-6.75%1 503
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-31.06%1 330