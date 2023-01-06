Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRDG   US10806B1008

BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

(BRDG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 06/01/2023 GMT
13.62 USD   +2.02%
09:37pBridge Investment : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
09:31pBridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
2022ExteNet Systems Announces Exclusive, Expanded Partnership with T-Mobile
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bridge Investment : Private Placement - Form 8-K

01/06/2023 | 09:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
brdg-20230101

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
_________________________
FORM 8-K
_________________________
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): January 1, 2023
_________________________
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
_________________________
Delaware 001-40622 86-2769085
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
111 East Sego Lily Drive, Suite 400
Salt Lake City, Utah
84070
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
(801) 716-4500
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
_________________________
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425).
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12).
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)).
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)).
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share BRDG New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐


Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds.
On January 1, 2023, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, "Bridge") and Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC (the "Operating Company") issued 801,927 shares of Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Class A Shares"), and 1,531,106 Class A common units (the "Class A Units"), respectively, to redeem certain equity interests in their subsidiaries. The Class A Shares and Class A Units were valued at a total of $9,663,220 and $18,449,827, respectively, based on the closing price of the Class A Shares on December 30, 2022.

The terms of the Class A Units are governed by the Operating Company's Fifth Amended and Restated LLC Agreement. The Class A Units are redeemable at the option of the holders, which redemption obligation may be satisfied by cash or newly issued shares of Class A common stock at the election of the Company (determined solely by its independent directors (within the meaning of the New York Stock Exchange rules) who are disinterested).

The Class A Shares and Class A Units were issued in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.




SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
By: /s/ Jonathan Slager
Name: Jonathan Slager
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Date: January 6, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 21:35:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
09:37pBridge Investment : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
09:31pBridge Investment Group Holdings Inc : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
2022ExteNet Systems Announces Exclusive, Expanded Partnership with T-Mobile
PR
2022Bridge Office Fund LP managed by Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. acquired 10 West..
CI
2022UBS Adjusts Bridge Investment Group Price Target to $16 From $15, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
2022BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
2022Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
2022Transcript : Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, No..
CI
2022Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
2022Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 358 M - 297 M
Net income 2022 146 M - 121 M
Net Debt 2022 113 M - 93,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 7,62%
Capitalization 390 M 390 M 324 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,35 $
Average target price 18,58 $
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Peter Slager Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine Elsnab Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert R. Morse Executive Chairman
Adam B. O'Farrell Chief Operating Officer & Director
Chad Alan Leat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC.10.79%390
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY1.18%7 954
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC3.20%7 289
AMP LIMITED0.38%2 708
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED-0.07%1 928
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.1.91%1 707