



UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_________________________

FORM 8-K

_________________________

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 1, 2023

_________________________

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

_________________________

Delaware 001-40622 86-2769085 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

111 East Sego Lily Drive, Suite 400 Salt Lake City, Utah 84070 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(801) 716-4500

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

_________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425). ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12). ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)). ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)).

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share BRDG New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐









Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds.

On July 1, 2023, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, "Bridge") and Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC (the "Operating Company") issued 489,407 shares of Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Class A Shares"), and 2,429,453 Class A common units (the "Class A Units"), respectively, to redeem certain equity interests in their subsidiaries. The Class A Shares and Class A Units were valued at a total of $5,554,769 and $27,574,292, respectively, based on the closing price of the Class A Shares on June 30, 2023.





The terms of the Class A Units are governed by the Operating Company's Fifth Amended and Restated LLC Agreement. The Class A Units are redeemable at the option of the holders, which redemption obligation may be satisfied by cash or newly issued shares of Class A common stock at the election of the Company (determined solely by its independent directors (within the meaning of the New York Stock Exchange rules) who are disinterested).





The Class A Shares and Class A Units were issued in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

















SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

BRIDGE INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS INC. By: /s/ Jonathan Slager Name: Jonathan Slager Title: Chief Executive Officer

Date: July 5, 2023





brdg-20230701