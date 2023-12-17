Bridge SaaS Limited announced that the appointments of Mr. Joshua Quinn and Dr. John Tarrant as Non-Executive Directors. Mr. Quinn is a seasoned business professional with experience serving as a chartered accountant, company secretary and director of numerous public (listed and unlisted) companies and private companies, in addition to operating his own chartered accounting practice. Mr. Quinn's governance acumen extends beyond his experience dealing with ASX listed companies to a multitude of private companies and esteemed family groups, where he plays an advisory and directorial role.

His leadership is anchored by a detailed understanding of finance, tax and law, underscored by his status as a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (ICAANZ) and as a Registered Tax Agent. Prior to establishing his own chartered accounting practice UTA TAX based in Sydney, Mr. Quinn was a Director in the Corporate Tax Division of BDO based in Sydney and had previously held roles across Australia with PKF and KPMG. Mr. Quinn holds a Bachelor of Commerce combined with Law and a Master of Law from Sydney University.

Dr. Tarrant is a Non-Executive Director, and major shareholder of ASX listed, Norwood Systems Limited and has had a forty-four-year career in diverse roles including accounting, the legal profession, the mining and oil and gas industries (including ten years as an entrepreneur), the software industry, the private higher education industry, a legal academic and as a military lawyer in the Royal Australian Air Force. Dr. Tarrant has served as a director of a wide range of companies in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom including listed and unlisted companies. Dr. Tarrant's qualifications include Doctor of philosophy (UNE), Doctor of Juridical Science (UWA), Master of Laws (ANU), Master of Laws (C criminal Prosecutions) (UOW), Bachelor of Laws (First Class Honours) (UNE), Graduate Diploma in International Law (U Syd), Graduate Diploma in Military Law (ANU), Master of Defence Studies (UNSW), Bachelor of Commerce (Melb), Bachelor of Arts (UNE), Bachelor of Science (UNE) and a Graduate Certificate in Technology Management (UTS).

The company further announced that Mr. Rupert Taylor-Price has resigned from the board, effective from the date of this announcement. Mr. Winton Willesee, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as Interim Chairman to replace Mr. Taylor-Price.