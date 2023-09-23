Bridge Securities Limited at its board meeting held on Sep. 23, 2023 approved the appointment of Mr. Ashvinkumar Babulal Thakkar (DIN: 10330482) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company effective 23rd September, 2023. Appointment of Ms. Shah Urvi Rajnikant (DIN: 10329378) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company effective 23rd September, 2023.

Resignation of Mr. Hemant Pravinchandra Shah from the post of Independent Director of the Company effective 23rd September, 2023. Resignation of Ms. Jayshreeben Hemantbhai Shah from the post of Independent Director of the Company effective 23rd September, 2023.