Bridge Securities Limited is an India-based investment company. The Company is focused on providing finance and investment services using information and communication technology. The Company is engaged in securities brokerage, securities trading, investment management and financial advisory services. The Company operates through Security Trading & Brokerage. It invests in and acquires and holds and otherwise deals in shares, stocks, debentures, debenture-stocks, bonds, obligations and securities and the business of merchant banking, underwriting and share-broking. Its stock brokerage provides a range of services, including share certificate management, dividend management, dividend management and handling of registrar related issues. It offers a range of investment and wealth management advisory solutions to a broad client base of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), institutions, family offices, charities, foundations and private individuals.