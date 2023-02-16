Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBIO   US10806X1028

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

(BBIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:50:40 2023-02-16 pm EST
12.70 USD   +4.06%
03:09pBridgebio Pharma : BBIO- Acondroplasia Educational Roundtable Presentation
PU
02/13BridgeBio Pharma to Host Educational Roundtable with Esteemed Achondroplasia Expert on February 16, 2023
GL
02/13BridgeBio Pharma to Host Educational Roundtable with Esteemed Achondroplasia Expert on February 16, 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BridgeBio Pharma : BBIO- Acondroplasia Educational Roundtable Presentation

02/16/2023 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Treatment landscape and unmet

need in Achondroplasia

Dr. Melita Irving

Consultant in Clinical Genetics, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust, London

UK

Investigator across the achondroplasia clinical trial programmes

Disclosures

Dr Irving has received honoraria for consultancy, scientific advisory board and speaker services from:

  • QED/Bridge Bio
  • BioMarin
  • Ascendis Pharma
  • Sanofi
  • Innoskel
  • Ipsen
  • Alexion
  • Kyowa Kirin
  • NovoNordisk

Achondroplasia is the most common cause of disproportionate short stature

Thanks to Dr Wil McKenzie

Multisystem complications as a consequence of the secondary abnormal bone formation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 20:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
03:09pBridgebio Pharma : BBIO- Acondroplasia Educational Roundtable Presentation
PU
02/13BridgeBio Pharma to Host Educational Roundtable with Esteemed Achondroplasia Expert on ..
GL
02/13BridgeBio Pharma to Host Educational Roundtable with Esteemed Achondroplasia Expert on ..
GL
02/08BridgeBio Pharma to Participate in February and March Investor Events
GL
02/08BridgeBio Pharma to Participate in February and March Investor Events
GL
02/07Insider Sell: BridgeBio Pharma
MT
02/06Cowen Starts BridgeBio Pharma at Outperform
MT
01/23SVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on BridgeBio Pharma to $19 From $23, Maintains Outp..
MT
01/09Transcript : BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healt..
CI
01/09Bridgebio Pharma : BBIO - JPM 2023 presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 80,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -477 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 824 M 1 824 M -
EV / Sales 2022 38,2x
EV / Sales 2023 147x
Nbr of Employees 577
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,20 $
Average target price 21,80 $
Spread / Average Target 78,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil Kumar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian C. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Uma Sinha Chief Scientific Officer
Richard H. Scheller Director, Chairman-Research & Development
Christine E. Siu Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.60.11%1 824
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.27%416 670
NOVO NORDISK A/S5.44%319 528
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-5.00%318 319
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.95%273 011
ABBVIE INC.-6.53%267 056