ATTRibute-CM: ITT Sensitivity Analysis and Sub-Analysis
Comparing Acoramidis and Placebo in Stage 4 CKD
Steen Poulsen1, Julian D Gillmore2, Kevin M Alexander3, Prem Soman4, Simon D J Gibbs5, Francesco Cappelli6, Sanjiv J Shah7, Jonathan C Fox8, Leonid Katz8, Jean-François Tamby9, Xiaofan M Cao8, Ted Lystig9, Sarah A M Cuddy10, Daniel P Judge11
1Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark; 2University College London, United Kingdom; 3Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, US; 4University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburg, PA, US; 5Eastern Health, Melbourne, Australia; 6Careggi University Hospital, Florence, Italy; 7Northwestern Medicine, Chicago, IL, US; 8Eidos Therapeutics, a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma, San Francisco, CA, US; 9BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Palo Alto, CA, US; 10Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, US; 11Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, NC, US
Presenter: Steen Poulsen
Background
ATTR-CM, caused by destabilization of TTR, can lead to progressive heart failure, significantly impaired quality of life, hospitalization, and premature death1,2
Acoramidis is a next-generation, investigational TTR stabilizer that demonstrated robust clinical efficacy vs placebo in a pivotal phase 3 study, ATTRibute-CM*3-5
Acoramidis treatment is associated with a 25% relative risk reduction in all-causemortality in a prespecified mITT population with eGFR ≥30 mL/min/1.73 m2 5
Patients with eGFR <30 mL/min/1.73 m2 (Stage 4 CKD) were enrolled in the trial to explore safety in this high-risk subpopulation, but were excluded from the primary mITT efficacy analysis; the ITT population was defined as the mITT population + participants with stage 4 CKD
OBJECTIVE:
We report the results of a prespecified ITT sensitivity analysis that includes a high-risk subgroup with stage 4 CKD from ATTRibute-CM
*ATTRibute-CM (NCT03860935) was a multicenter, double-blind,placebo-controlled, phase 3 ATTR-CM clinical trial. Patients were randomized 2:1 to receive 800 mg acoramidis or matching placebo twice daily for 30 months. It met its primary hierarchical endpoint of mortality, cardiovascular-related hospitalization, change in NT-proBNP and 6MWD (P<0.0001).
ATTR-CM, transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy; CKD, chronic kidney disease; eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; ITT, intention-to-treat; mITT, modified ITT; NT-proBNP,N-terminalpro-B-type natriuretic peptide; TTR, transthyretin.
1. Rapezzi C, et al. Nat Rev Cardiol. 2010;7(7):398-408. 2. Ruberg FL & Maurer MS. JAMA. 2024;331(9):778-791. 3. Penchala SC, et al. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2013;110:9992-9997. 4. Miller M, et al. J Med Chem. 2018;61: 7862-7876. 5. Gillmore JD, et al.N Engl J Med. 2024;390(2):132-142.
Methods
ATTRibute-CM:
study design, key eligibility criteria, and primary endpoint1
mITT Population†
Stage 4 CKD participants
Key eligibility criteria
- Participants with diagnosed ATTR-CM (WT or variant)
- NYHA class I-III
- ATTR-positivebiopsy or 99mTc scan
- Light-chainamyloidosis excluded if diagnosis by 99mTc
Screening and randomization
30-month primary endpoint*:
Hierarchal analysis consisting of all-cause mortality, cumulative frequencyof CVH, change from baseline in NT-proBNP, and change from baseline in 6MWD
12-month primary endpoint*:
Change in 6MWD
Acoramidis 800 mg BID1
n=421
Placebo BID1
n=211
Efficacy assessment included 611 participants in the
prespecified mITT population (eGFR ≥30 mL/min/1.73 m2)
Part A
Part B
(tafamidis usage allowed)
(N=611)
(N=21)
(Acoramidis, n=409; placebo, n=202)
(Acoramidis, n=12; placebo, n=9)
Participants with baseline
Participants with baseline
eGFR ≥30 mL/min/1.73 m2
eGFR <30 mL/min/1.73 m2‡
ITT Population (N=632)
(Acoramidis, N=421; placebo, N=211)
All randomized participants
*Primary analysis assessed using the Finkelstein-Schoenfeld method.
- Incidence of all-cause mortality in the mITT and ITT populations was evaluated using Cox model; prespecified sensitivity analyses included stratified log-rank and Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel tests
† Efficacy set. ‡Cohort included 1 patient with eGFR <15 mL/min/1.73 m2.
6MWD, 6-minute walk distance; 99mTc, technetium-labeled pyrophosphate or bisphosphonate; ATTR-CM, transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy; BID, twice daily; CKD, chronic kidney disease; CVH, cardiovascular-related hospitalization; eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; ITT, intention-to-treat; mITT, modified ITT; NT-proBNP,N-terminalpro-B-type natriuretic peptide; NYHA, New York Heart Association; WT, wild-type.
1. Gillmore JD, et al. N Engl J Med. 2024;390(2):132-142.
Baseline Characteristics of the mITT and the High-Risk Stage 4 CKD Populations
ITT Population (N=632)
mITT Population
High-Risk Stage 4 CKD Population
(eGFR ≥30 mL/min/1.73 m2); N=611
(eGFR <30 mL/min/1.73 m2)*; N=21
Acoramidis
Placebo
Acoramidis
Placebo
n=409
n=202
n=12*
n=9
Mean (SD) age, years
77
(6.5)
77
(6.7)
79 (5.6)
80 (7.0)
Sex, n (%)
Male
374
(91.4)
181 (89.6)
10 (83.3)
5 (55.6)
Female
35
(8.6)
21 (10.4)
2 (16.7)
4 (44.4)
NYHA Class, n (%)
I
51 (12.5)
17
(8.4)
0 (0)
0 (0)
II
288
(70.4)
156
(77.2)
5 (41.7)
6 (66.7)
III
70 (17.1)
29 (14.4)
7 (58.3)
3 (33.3)
eGFR, mL/min/1.73 m2, mean (SD)
62 (17.4)
63 (17.5)
26 (5.9)
26 (2.3)
NT-proBNP ≤3000 pg/mL, n (%)
268
(65.5)
133
(65.8)
4 (33.3)
3 (33.3)
NT-proBNP >3000 pg/mL, n (%)
141
(34.5)
69 (34.2)
8 (66.7)
6 (66.7)
Genetic status**, n (%)
Wild type
370
(90.5)
182 (90.1)
10 (83.3)
9 (100.0)
Variant
39
(9.5)
20
(9.9)
2 (16.7)
0 (0)
*Cohort included 1 patient in acoramidis group with eGFR = 8 mL/min/1.73 m2. ** From IXRS Stratification Factors
CKD, chronic kidney disease; eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; ITT, intention-to-treat; IXRS, interactive voice/web response system; mITT, modified ITT; NT-proBNP,N-terminalpro-B-type natriuretic peptide; NYHA, New York Heart Association.
Acoramidis was Associated With Fewer Observed Deaths Than Placebo in Both eGFR Groups (≥30 and <30 mL/min/1.73 m2)
mITT Population
High-Risk Stage 4 CKD Population
Overall Population (ITT)
(eGFR ≥30 mL/min/1.73 m2)
(eGFR <30 mL/min/1.73 m2)
N=632
N=611
N=21
Acoramidis
Placebo
Acoramidis
Placebo
Acoramidis
Placebo
n=409
n=202
n=12
n=9
n=421
n=211
All-cause mortality, n (%)
79 (19.3)
52 (25.7)
5 (41.7)
5 (55.6)
84 (20.0)
57 (27.0)
Cox proportional hazard model
Hazard Ratio (vs placebo)
0.772
NA*
0.762
95% CI
(0.542, 1.102)
NA*
(0.524, 1.072)
p value
0.1543
NA*
0.1184
Log-rank test
0.0754
NA*
0.0520
Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel test
0.0569
NA*
0.0390
Any TEAEs, n (%)
402 (98.3)
197 (97.5)
11 (91.7)
9 (100)
413 (98.1)
206 (97.6)
*Inferential analysis comparing two groups within the pts
CKD, chronic kidney disease; CV, cardiovascular; eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; ITT, intention-to-treat; mITT, modified ITT; NA, not available; TEAEs, treatment-emergent adverse events.
Conclusions
ATTRibute-CM is the first ATTR-CM outcomes study to include participants with eGFR <25 mL/min/1.73 m2
In high-risk participants with stage 4 CKD, acoramidis treatment was associated
with 25% relative risk reduction in deaths at Month 30 versus placebo,
consistent with the observations in mITT population, and with no safety signals of potential clinical concern
In a prespecified sensitivity analysis applied to the ITT population (mITT + stage
4 CKD), acoramidis significantly reduced all-cause mortality (HR = 0.762;
p=0.039, Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel test)
ATTR-CM, transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy;CKD, chronic kidney disease; eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; ITT, intention-to-treat.
Thank you
