1Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark; 2University College London, United Kingdom; 3Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, US; 4University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburg, PA, US; 5Eastern Health, Melbourne, Australia; 6Careggi University Hospital, Florence, Italy; 7Northwestern Medicine, Chicago, IL, US; 8Eidos Therapeutics, a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma, San Francisco, CA, US; 9BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Palo Alto, CA, US; 10Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, US; 11Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, NC, US

Background

ATTR-CM, caused by destabilization of TTR, can lead to progressive heart failure, significantly impaired quality of life, hospitalization, and premature death1,2

Acoramidis is a next-generation, investigational TTR stabilizer that demonstrated robust clinical efficacy vs placebo in a pivotal phase 3 study, ATTRibute-CM*3-5

Acoramidis treatment is associated with a 25% relative risk reduction in all-causemortality in a prespecified mITT population with eGFR ≥30 mL/min/1.73 m2 5

Patients with eGFR <30 mL/min/1.73 m2 (Stage 4 CKD) were enrolled in the trial to explore safety in this high-risk subpopulation, but were excluded from the primary mITT efficacy analysis; the ITT population was defined as the mITT population + participants with stage 4 CKD

OBJECTIVE:

We report the results of a prespecified ITT sensitivity analysis that includes a high-risk subgroup with stage 4 CKD from ATTRibute-CM

*ATTRibute-CM (NCT03860935) was a multicenter, double-blind,placebo-controlled, phase 3 ATTR-CM clinical trial. Patients were randomized 2:1 to receive 800 mg acoramidis or matching placebo twice daily for 30 months. It met its primary hierarchical endpoint of mortality, cardiovascular-related hospitalization, change in NT-proBNP and 6MWD (P<0.0001).

ATTR-CM, transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy; CKD, chronic kidney disease; eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; ITT, intention-to-treat; mITT, modified ITT; NT-proBNP,N-terminalpro-B-type natriuretic peptide; TTR, transthyretin.

