Any SoC treatment that participants received was directed by their treating physicians. The Sponsor did not provide any medication, including SoC, as part of the study.

Medical History

FIGURE 1. (A) Prevalence of select self-reportedmedical conditions. Conditions, reported as Medical History (MHx), have been coded using the most recent version of the Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities (MedDRA). Conditions potentially related to hypoparathyroidism or related morbidities are shown. Of note, as the MHx data was self-reported,hypocalcemia-related symptoms may not have been reported distinctly from diagnoses of ADH1, hypocalcemia, or hypoparathyroidism, and therefore, may be underrepresented in the analysis. (B) Intersection of participants with renal complications at baseline. In the analysis population, 68% (n=30) have at least one of the renal complications assessed - hypercalciuria, nephrocalcinosis (NC), estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) <60 mL/min/1.73m2, or nephrolithiasis (NL). Of the n=2 participants with a MHx of renal transplant, the first participant also has eGFR <60 mL/min/1.73m2 at baseline and a MHx of NC; the second participant has none of the renal complications assessed. NC and NL are based on self-reported MHx; hypercalciuria is defined as elevated baseline urine calcium excretion [women: ≥250 mg/24hrs; men: ≥300 mg/24hrs]; eGFR value is based on baseline labs. n=0 is represented by empty white-colored intersections.

Real-World Tx Patterns

FIGURE 2. Standard-of-caretreatment for ADH1. Standard-of-Care (SoC) therapies at baseline are grouped into 7 classes of medication/supplements