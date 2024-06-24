Preliminary Findings From an Ongoing Open-label Phase 2 Study Demonstrate that the Calcilytic Encaleret Can Improve the
Relationship Between Blood and Urinary Calcium in Individuals with Post-surgical Hypoparathyroidism
Iris Ruth Hartley, MD1, Rachel Ilana Gafni, MD1, Kelly Lauter Roszko, MD, PhD1, Xiaobai Li2, Elizabeth A. Ferguson1, Casey A. Moore1, Karen A. Pozo, BSN1, Kimberly
T. Ampuero1, Ananth V. Sridhar3, Arun S. Mathew3, Mary Scott Roberts, MD3, Scott H. Adler, MD3, Edward F. Nemeth, MS, PhD4, Michael T. Collins, MD1
SAT-757
1Skeletal Disorders and Mineral Homeostasis Section, National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, NIH, Bethesda, MD, USA,
2Biostatistics and Clinical Epidemiology, Clinical center, NIH, Bethesda, MD, USA, 3Calcilytix Therapeutics, Inc, San Francisco, CA, USA, 4MetisMedica, Toronto, ON, Canada.
Background
Study Design
Results
The actions of PTH and the calcium-sensing receptor
(CaSR) on renal calcium handling are intertwined
Individual Encaleret Exposure
n=3
n=2
0.05
Individual Encaleret Exposure
n=3
25
n=2
- PTH activity and CaSR activation have opposing effects on renal calcium reabsorption
- CaSR activation impacts PTH secretion, confounding the ability to isolate the PTH- independent effects of renal CaSRs on calcium regulation
Figure 1: PTH and the CaSR are the primary regulators of blood and urinary calcium
- Open-label,phase 2, proof-of-principle study (NCT05735015)
- Encaleret 162 mg dosed every 12 hours for up to 5 inpatient days
- Option to discontinue encaleret early if specific achievement thresholds for endpoints are met to observe PK-PD of encaleret withdrawal
0.04
FECa
0.03
0.02
ULN
0.01
0.00
-24
0
24
48
72
96
120
Time (hours)
11
Calcium
10
(pg/mL)
20
15
LLN
iPTH
10
5
0
-24
0
24
48
72
96
120
(pg/mL)
Time (hours)
80
60
2
normal
(OH)
range
Calcilytics: Antagonists of the CaSR
- Encaleret is an investigational oral calcilytic (negative allosteric modulator of the CaSR)
- In both healthy post-menopausal women and patients with Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1) due to activating variants of CASR, calcilytics ↑blood calcium and ↑PTH, while ↓urinary calcium (Caltabiano et al. 2013; Gafni et al, 2023).
o The decrease in fractional calcium excretion in these
populations is due to the impact of calcilytics on both
Study Participants
Plan to enroll up to 15 adult patients with post-surgical hypoparathyroidism
•
Up to 10 with permanent PSH (>1 year)
•
Up to 5 with recent PSH (<1 year)
Table 1: Baseline Characteristics
Baseline Characteristics
n=5, mean(range)
Age
47 (26-69)
Female, n (%)
5 (100%)
Permanent PSH (>1 year), n (%)
5 (100%)
Corrected (mg/dL)
normal
9
range
8
-24
0
24
48
72
96
120
Time (hours)
(mg/24hr)
600
400
UrineCalcium
250
ULN
200
-
40
D 1,25
20
Vitamin
0
-24
0
24
48
72
96
120
Time (hours)
Figure 4: PTH increased transiently 30 minutes after the first dose of encaleret in 4 participants, then returned to near- baseline levels. 1,25(OH) 2-Vitamin D levels decreased reflecting the discontinuation of calcitriol on Day -1. Levels remained low despite 3 participants reinitiating low-dose calcitriol; Mean±SEM; LLN = lower limit of normal . Colored lines = individual data
parathyroid and renal CaSRs.
Corrected calcium (mg/dL, nl 8.4-10.2)*
8.4 (7.9-8.6)
Intact PTH (pg/mL, nl 15-65)*
8.3 (4.7-12.2)
24h Urine Calcium (mg/24h, nl <250)*
379 (204-503)
Nephrocalcinosis/nephrolithiasis, n (%)
4
(80%)
Supplement Doses
Elemental Calcium (mg/day)**
1260
(85-3600)
0
-24
0
24
48
72
96
120
Time (hours)
Figure 3: Fractional excretion of calcium (FECa), a measure of renal calcium handling, decreased on encaleret, reflecting a decrease in urinary calcium despite higher albumin-corrected blood calcium levels. Urinary calcium excretion normalized in 4
CaElementalIntake lcium(mg/day)
2500 2000 1500 1000 500 0
1
1
2
3
4
5
-
y
y
y
ay
ay
y
a
Da
Da
a
D
D
D
D
(mcg/day)Calcitriol
2.0
n=5
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
Baseline
0
24
48
72
96
120
-24
Time (hours)
Figure 2: Calcium excretion curve in unaffected (black) vs. hypoparathyroid (blue) individuals. Calcilytics would be expected to shift the curve towards normal (orange) in patients with intact parathyroid glands. This study aims to determine if this effect
Calcitriol (mcg/day)
0.6 (0.25-1)
*Measurements taken fasting Day -1; **Home regimen prior to Day -1, averaged over 1 week
participants and decreased by 30% in the fifth. Mean±SEM; Colored lines = individual data; ULN = upper limit of normal
Figure 5: Calcium and calcitriol supplementation were titrated to mid-normal blood calcium levels. Mean±SEM;
Colored lines = individual data;
persists in the absence of PTH (Figure adapted from Peacock et al. 2018)
Calcilytics in Post-surgical Hypoparathyroidism (PSH)
- Current treatment of PSH is inadequate, requiring a balance between blood calcium, urinary calcium, and symptoms
-
Pre-clinicalstudies in thyroparathyroidectomized rats suggest calcilytics ↑blood calcium and ↓urinary calcium excretion
(Loupy et al. 2012)
- We hypothesize that calcilytic administration to individuals with PSH may reveal the PTH-independent effects of CaSR modulation on renal calcium handling and clarify the potential therapeutic role of calcilytics in PSH.
Adverse Events
Table 2: Summary of Adverse Events (AEs)
Number of Treatment-Emergent AEs
Total=10; n(%)
Mild
7
(70%)
Moderate
3
(30%)
Severe
0
(0%)
- No serious AEs
- Only treatment-related AE was mild hypercalcemia causing headache in 1 participant (Peak corrected calcium 10.7 mg/dL). Her blood calcium was mildly elevated for 60 hours after the last dose of encaleret even after calcium/calcitriol was stopped. 24-hour urine calcium remained <200 mg/day.
Conclusions
- Encaleret reduced fractional excretion of calcium in the first 5 participants with post-surgical hypoparathyroidism, decreasing urinary calcium despite maintaining higher blood calcium levels.
- PTH levels remained low, apart from a small and transient rise after the initial dose in most participants suggesting that encaleret's effect likely occurred independent of PTH, primarily driven by renal CaSR inhibition.
- CaSR inhibition per se, did not appear to impact 1,25-(OH)2-Vitamin D levels.
- Preliminary results from this Phase 2 study support continued evaluation of encaleret as an orally administered therapy for the treatment of patients with PSH.
- Recruitment is ongoing:https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05735015 or email: iris.hartley@nih.gov
