Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBIO   US10806X1028

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

(BBIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-13 pm EDT
5.950 USD   -10.66%
04:33pBRIDGEBIO PHARMA : BBIO – ADH1 Encaleret Phase 2b Results Investor Webcast
PU
08:03aBridgeBio Pharma Shares Positive Phase 2b Data and Announces Pivotal Study Design for Phase 3 Trial of Encaleret in Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1)
GL
08:01aBridgeBio Pharma Shares Positive Phase 2b Data and Announces Pivotal Study Design for Phase 3 Trial of Encaleret in Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BridgeBio Pharma : BBIO – ADH1 Encaleret Phase 2b Results Investor Webcast

06/13/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Encaleret (CLTX-

  1. Phase 2B Results in ADH1

June 2022

Encaleret is an investigational drug. Its safety and efficacy

Alexis and Jackson

have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Living with ADH1

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements in this Presentation that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.'s (the "Company's") research and clinical development plans, expected manufacturing capabilities, commercialization and general strategy, regulatory matters, market size and opportunity, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and the Company's ability to complete certain milestones. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," "may," "goal," "potential," "should," "could," "aim," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are neither forecasts, promises nor guarantees, and are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, including business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions about the Company, including, without limitation, risks inherent in developing therapeutic products, the success, cost, and timing of the Company's product candidate research and development activities and ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing and success of major catalysts across the pipeline anticipated over the next 12 months, the success and timing of preclinical study and clinical trial results, the success of its clinical trial designs, the fact that successful preliminary preclinical study or clinical trial results may not result in future clinical trial successes and/or product approvals, trends in the industry, the legal and regulatory framework for the industry, the success of the Company's engagement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and other regulatory agencies, the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, the Company's ability to receive approval for and commercialize its product candidates, the success of current and future agreements with third parties in connection with the development or commercialization of the Company's product candidates, the size and growth potential of the market for the Company's product candidates, the Company's ability to access additional funding upon achievement of portfolio milestones, the accuracy of the Company's estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, future expenditures and needs for and ability to obtain additional financing, the Company's ability to be a sustainable genetic medicine innovation engine and to build the next great genetic medicine company, the Company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates, the competitive environment and clinical and therapeutic potential of the Company's product candidates, the Company's international expansion plans, potential adverse impacts due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in clinical trials, preclinical work, overall operations, regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in subsequent filings made by the Company with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In light of these risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements, express or implied, may not occur. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results and the variations may be material. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak to the Company's current beliefs and expectations only as of the date this Presentation is given. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of the product candidates for the therapeutic use for which such product candidates are being studied.

Certain information contained in this Presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this Presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this Presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while the Company believes its own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

The Company is the owner of various trademarks, trade names and service marks. Certain other trademarks, trade names and service marks appearing in this Presentation are the property of third parties. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this Presentation are referred to without the ® and TM symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto.

2

Encaleret

Development

Program

Neil Kumar, Ph.D.

Founder and CEO

3

Encaleret program history: From IND to Phase 3-ready program in less than 3 years

Sep 2020

Jun 2021

Q1 2022

Jun 2022

FDA fast track

FDA end of

Phase 2b study initiated

Report Phase 2

designation

Phase 2

in ADH1

results at ENDO

announced

meeting

Mar 2021

2H 2022

Dec 2019

Proof-of-concept data

IND opened for

Plan to initiate Phase 3

of encaleret in ADH1 at

development in ADH1

study in adult ADH1

ENDO

  • Encaleret rapidly progressed from IND to Phase 2 results in less than 3 years
  • Phase 2 assessed safety, tolerability, and durability of encaleret treatment in ADH1 for 24 weeks

4

ADH1 is a serious condition for which treatable patient numbers may grow meaningfully as diagnosis rates increase

~12k carriers of ADH1 causing variants in the US

Analogous ADH1 market includes XLH

Estimated US Prevalence1

(K)

14000

12000

10000

8000

6000

4000

2000

0

Geisinger 2

gnomAD 3

TopMed 3

UK Biobank 3

General Population Genetic Database

Prevalence (US)

Disease burden

Standard of care

Registrational endpoint

Projected consensus peak year sales

XLH

ADH1

12K4

12K

Acute hypocalcemia

Hypophosphatemia

risk, long-term

hypercalciuria risk

Vitamin D, daily

Vitamin D, daily

phosphate

calcium

Serum phosphate

Blood and urine

calcium

>$2bn5

~$700m

1US population estimated as 328M. XLH = x-linked hypophosphatemia.

2Dershem, et al. Amer Jour of Hum Genetics 2020.

3Data obtained from the gnomAD, TopMed, and UK Biobank databases as of 2022.

4Ultragenyx public materials. 5Evaluate.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 20:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
04:33pBRIDGEBIO PHARMA : BBIO – ADH1 Encaleret Phase 2b Results Investor Webcast
PU
08:03aBridgeBio Pharma Shares Positive Phase 2b Data and Announces Pivotal Study Design for P..
GL
08:01aBridgeBio Pharma Shares Positive Phase 2b Data and Announces Pivotal Study Design for P..
AQ
06/10BridgeBio Pharma Affiliate Venthera Presents Preliminary Results from Clinical Trial of..
GL
06/10BridgeBio Pharma Affiliate Venthera Presents Preliminary Results from Clinical Trial of..
AQ
06/10BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and Venthera, Inc. Presents Preliminary Results from Clinical Tr..
CI
06/09BridgeBio Pharma to Present Phase 2b Data and Pivotal Phase 3 Study Design of Encaleret..
GL
06/09BridgeBio Pharma to Present Phase 2b Data and Pivotal Phase 3 Study Design of Encaleret..
AQ
06/06BridgeBio Pharma to Participate in June Investor Events
GL
06/06BridgeBio Pharma to Participate in June Investor Events
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 91,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -560 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 984 M 984 M -
EV / Sales 2022 23,0x
EV / Sales 2023 32,0x
Nbr of Employees 577
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,66 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target 245%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil Kumar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian C. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Uma Sinha Chief Scientific Officer
Richard H. Scheller Director, Chairman-Research & Development
Christine E. Siu Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.-60.07%984
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.87%454 048
PFIZER, INC.-15.38%280 376
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY7.53%267 356
ROCHE HOLDING AG-17.19%259 350
ABBVIE INC.5.76%253 050