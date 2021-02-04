Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.    BBIO

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

(BBIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BridgeBio Pharma : Corporate Presentation February 2021

02/04/2021 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate presentation

February 2021

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements in this Presentation that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.'s (the "Company's") research and clinical development plans, expected manufacturing capabilities, strategy, regulatory matters, market size and opportunity, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and the Company's ability to complete certain milestones. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," "may," "goal," "potential," "should," "could," "aim," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are neither forecasts, promises nor guarantees, and are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, including business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions about the Company, including, without limitation, risks inherent in developing therapeutic products, the success, cost, and timing of the Company's product candidate development activities and ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, trends in the industry, the legal and regulatory framework for the industry, the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, the Company's ability to received approval for and commercialize its product candidates, the success of current and future agreements with third parties in connection with the development or commercialization of

the Company's product candidates, the size and growth potential of the market for the Company's product candidates, the accuracy of the Company's estimates regarding expenses, future revenue,

future expenditures and needs for and ability to obtain additional financing, the Company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates, potential adverse impacts due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in clinical trials, preclinical work, overall operations, regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in subsequent filings made by the Company with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In light of these risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements, expressly or implicitly, may not occur. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results and the variations may be material. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak to the Company's current beliefs and expectations only as of the date this Presentation is given. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of the product candidates for the therapeutic use for which such product candidates are being studied.

Certain information contained in this Presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this Presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this Presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while the Company believes its own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

The Company is the owner of various trademarks, trade names and service marks. Certain other trademarks, trade names and service marks appearing in this Presentation are the property of third parties. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this Presentation are referred to without the ® and TM symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto.

2

BridgeBio Pharma: Hope through rigorous science

Our mission: To discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers

3

Our 2025 vision- A leading player in genetic medicine

Multiple best-in-class or first-in-class products in blockbuster markets, with a total of 4+ NDAs on file

Patient-centric global commercial infrastructure

World-class drug discovery and development platform

Broad network of >40 university partnerships

Multiple therapeutic modalities, many diseases

Deep pipeline of 30+ R&D programs

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 15:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
04:17aBRIDGEBIO PHARMA : Corporate Presentation February 2021
PU
02/02BRIDGEBIO PHARMA : Doses First Patient in Venous, Lymphatic Malformations Trial;..
MT
02/02BridgeBio Pharma and Affiliate Venthera Announce Dosing of First Patient in P..
GL
01/29BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
01/26BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
01/26BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Reg..
AQ
01/26EIDOS THERAPEUTICS : BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Announces Completion of Merger with ..
AQ
01/25BRIDGEBIO PHARMA : Prices $650 Million Convertible Notes Offering
MT
01/25BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Prices Upsized Offering of $650 Million Convertible Se..
GL
01/25SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Close Higher, Propelled by Biotech Shares
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -431 M - -
Net cash 2020 85,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 729 M 7 729 M -
EV / Sales 2020 356x
EV / Sales 2021 109x
Nbr of Employees 369
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 69,75 $
Last Close Price 62,98 $
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Neil Kumar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian C. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Richard H. Scheller Director & Chairman-Research & Development
Charles J. Homcy Director & Chairman-Pharmaceuticals
Eric I. Aguiar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.-11.43%7 729
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.98%422 523
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.11%295 188
NOVARTIS AG-4.05%201 426
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.48%195 622
PFIZER INC.-5.35%193 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ