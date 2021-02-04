BridgeBio Pharma : Corporate Presentation February 2021

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements in this Presentation that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.'s (the "Company's") research and clinical development plans, expected manufacturing capabilities, strategy, regulatory matters, market size and opportunity, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and the Company's ability to complete certain milestones. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," "may," "goal," "potential," "should," "could," "aim," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are neither forecasts, promises nor guarantees, and are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, including business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions about the Company, including, without limitation, risks inherent in developing therapeutic products, the success, cost, and timing of the Company's product candidate development activities and ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, trends in the industry, the legal and regulatory framework for the industry, the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, the Company's ability to received approval for and commercialize its product candidates, the success of current and future agreements with third parties in connection with the development or commercialization of

the Company's product candidates, the size and growth potential of the market for the Company's product candidates, the accuracy of the Company's estimates regarding expenses, future revenue,

future expenditures and needs for and ability to obtain additional financing, the Company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates, potential adverse impacts due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in clinical trials, preclinical work, overall operations, regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in subsequent filings made by the Company with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In light of these risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements, expressly or implicitly, may not occur. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results and the variations may be material. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak to the Company's current beliefs and expectations only as of the date this Presentation is given. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of the product candidates for the therapeutic use for which such product candidates are being studied.

Certain information contained in this Presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this Presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this Presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while the Company believes its own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

The Company is the owner of various trademarks, trade names and service marks. Certain other trademarks, trade names and service marks appearing in this Presentation are the property of third parties. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this Presentation are referred to without the ® and TM symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto.