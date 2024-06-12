Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (“BridgeBio” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BBIO). Investors who purchased BridgeBio securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BBIO.

Investigation Details:

On June 5, 2024, BridgeBio issued a press release “announc[ing] sustained positive results from PROPEL 2, a Phase 2 trial of the investigational therapy infigratinib in children with achondroplasia, demonstrating continued potential best-in-class efficacy and an encouraging safety profile.” Despite the study’s ostensibly positive results, a Pipe Sandler analyst compared infigratinib to Voxzogo, an already approved drug produced by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., opining that BridgeBio’s drug “does not appear well-differentiated from Voxzogo” and that “without any clinical differentiation, we see the competitive threat as mixed.” On this news, BridgeBio’s stock price fell $1.85 per share, or 6.38%, to close at $27.13 per share on June 4, 2024.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased BridgeBio securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BBIO. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612104641/en/