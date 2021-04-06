Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.    BBIO

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

(BBIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

04/06/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that on April 5, 2021, the compensation committee of BridgeBio’s board of directors granted 19 new employees restricted stock units for an aggregate of 32,691 shares of the Company’s common stock. All of the above-described awards were made under BridgeBio’s 2019 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by BridgeBio’s board of directors in November 2019.

About BridgeBio
BridgeBio is a biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 30 development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials and its commercial organization is focused on delivering the Company’s first approved therapy. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com.

Media Contact:
Grace Rauh
Grace.rauh@bridgebio.com
(917) 232-5478

Source: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
04:30pBridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(..
GL
04/01BRIDGEBIO PHARMA  : Affiliate QED Therapeutics and Helsinn Group Announce Strate..
AQ
03/31BRIDGEBIO PHARMA  : Affiliate QED Therapeutics, Helsinn Group to Jointly Develop..
MT
03/31BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31PRESS RELEASE  : BridgeBio Pharma's Affiliate QED -2-
DJ
03/31PRESS RELEASE  : BridgeBio Pharma's Affiliate QED Therapeutics and Helsinn Group..
DJ
03/31BridgeBio Pharma's Affiliate QED Therapeutics and Helsinn Group Announce Stra..
GL
03/23BRIDGEBIO PHARMA  : JP Morgan Adjusts BridgeBio Pharma's Price Target to $85 fro..
MT
03/23BRIDGEBIO PHARMA  : Jefferies Adjusts BridgeBio Pharma's Price Target to $79 fro..
MT
03/23BRIDGEBIO PHARMA  : SVB Leerink Adjusts BridgeBio Pharma's Price Target to $75 f..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 77,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -465 M - -
Net Debt 2021 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 644 M 8 644 M -
EV / Sales 2021 113x
EV / Sales 2022 86,0x
Nbr of Employees 391
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 84,30 $
Last Close Price 58,99 $
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Neil Kumar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian C. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Uma Sinha Chief Scientific Officer
Richard H. Scheller Director, Chairman-Research & Development
Christine E. Siu Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.-17.04%8 644
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.84%430 263
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.17%281 227
PFIZER, INC.-1.44%202 376
NOVARTIS AG-2.99%195 684
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.87%194 834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ