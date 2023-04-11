Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBIO   US10806X1028

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

(BBIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-10 pm EDT
15.05 USD   -3.59%
07:31aBridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
07:31aBridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04/10BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

04/11/2023 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today announced that on April 7, 2023, the compensation committee of BridgeBio’s board of directors granted 11 new employees restricted stock units for an aggregate of 134,300 shares of the Company’s common stock. All of the above-described awards were made under BridgeBio’s 2019 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by BridgeBio’s board of directors in November 2019 and has been amended and restated from time to time.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

BridgeBio Contact:
Vikram Bali
contact@bridgebio.com
(650)-789-8220


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
07:31aBridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
07:31aBridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04/10BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
04/07BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04/07BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
04/02Biotech firm Apellis attracts takeover interest - Bloomberg News
RE
03/27Global markets live: First Citizens, Adidas, Apple, Standard Charter..
MS
03/27BridgeBio Pharma Extends Gains Premarket Monday as First Patient in Phase 1/2 Trial of ..
MT
03/24BridgeBio Reportedly Attracting Bigger Companies' Takeover Interest
CI
03/24BridgeBio attracts takeover interest from pharma companies - Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22,2 M - -
Net income 2023 -491 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,92x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 411 M 2 411 M -
EV / Sales 2023 169x
EV / Sales 2024 39,4x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 15,05 $
Average target price 26,22 $
Spread / Average Target 74,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil Kumar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan C. Fox President & Chief Medical Officer
Brian C. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Uma Sinha Chief Scientific Officer
Richard H. Scheller Chairman-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.97.51%2 411
CSL LIMITED4.32%96 014
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-2.19%43 239
BIOGEN INC.2.15%40 869
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-20.89%25 509
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-5.95%19 207
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer