BridgeBio Pharma Sells Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million and Defers Principal Payment on Senior Debt by Two Years

-Entered into a definitive agreement to sell the rare pediatric disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) it obtained in February 2021 for $110 million



-Secured a two-year extension of interest-only period on its existing senior secured credit facility

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (BridgeBio), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an undisclosed purchaser to sell its PRV for $110 million.

The Company received the voucher in February 2021 under a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) program intended to encourage the development of treatments for rare pediatric diseases. BridgeBio was awarded the voucher when its affiliate, Origin Biosciences Inc., received approval of NULIBRY™ (fosdenopterin) for injection as the first therapy to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A. The sale is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur following the expiration of applicable U.S. antitrust clearance requirements.

In connection with the PRV sale, BridgeBio has executed an amendment to its existing senior secured credit facility, extending the interest-only period by two years and principal repayment to November 17, 2026. The Company received consent for the PRV sale from its lenders with all proceeds retained by BridgeBio. BridgeBio retains access to up to $100 million in delayed debt draws through year end 2022, subject to certain conditions. The amendment was approved unanimously by existing lenders in the syndicate without adjusting pricing and without imposing financial covenants.

“The sale of this voucher will help us advance our pipeline of drug development programs targeting genetic diseases and cancers,” said Brian Stephenson, Ph.D., CFA, BridgeBio’s Chief Financial Officer. “We believe this deal, coupled with our amended loan agreement, offers us the opportunity to read out more data within the duration of our debt and advance meaningful medicines to patients in need in the years to come.”

