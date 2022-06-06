Log in
BridgeBio Pharma to Participate in June Investor Events

06/06/2022
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York, NY: Thursday, June 9th at 4:00 pm ET
  • Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, Ranchos Palos Verdes, CA: Wednesday, June 15th at 5:00 pm ET

To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s presentations, please visit the “Events” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at http://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the BridgeBio website for 90 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

BridgeBio Contact:
Grace Rauh
Grace.rauh@bridgebio.com
(917) 232-5478


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 91,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -560 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 066 M 1 066 M -
EV / Sales 2022 23,9x
EV / Sales 2023 33,2x
Nbr of Employees 577
Free-Float 64,1%
Managers and Directors
Neil Kumar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian C. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Uma Sinha Chief Scientific Officer
Richard H. Scheller Director, Chairman-Research & Development
Christine E. Siu Chief Operating Officer
