  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BBIO   US10806X1028

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

(BBIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-07 pm EDT
16.56 USD   +3.24%
BridgeBio Pharma to Present Updated Six Month Results from its Phase 2 Cohort 5 Study of Infigratinib in Achondroplasia in a Late Breaker Oral Presentation at the Endocrine Society (ENDO) 2023 Annual Conference

06/08/2023 | 07:31am EDT
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced today that the updated six month results from Cohort 5 in PROPEL2, a Phase 2 trial of the investigational therapy, infigratinib in children with achondroplasia will be featured in an oral presentation at the Endocrine Society (ENDO) 2023 Annual Conference, taking place in Chicago, Illinois on June 15 – 18, 2023.

At ENDO 2023, BridgeBio will also present additional data from its achondroplasia program and nonclinical results from studies in hypochondroplasia. Furthermore, the Company will share updates from its autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) program, including 18 month data from its ongoing Phase 2 study of encaleret in ADH1 and its sponsored hypoparathyroidism genetic testing program.

To access the oral presentation and poster materials following the Company’s participation at ENDO 2023, please visit https://investor.bridgebio.com/presentations.

Achondroplasia oral presentation and poster details:

Oral infigratinib treatment is well tolerated and significantly increases height velocity in children with achondroplasia: Month 6 results from the PROPEL 2 dose-finding study
Presenter: Ravi Savarirayan, M.D., Ph.D., clinical geneticist and group leader of molecular therapies research at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Australia, the lead investigator for PROPEL2
Oral presentation date & time: Saturday, June 17 at 4:00 pm CT
Location: W-184BC, McCormick Place
Session title: Late Breaking II
Session number: OR27-03

Low-dose infigratinib, an oral selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor, demonstrates activity in murine models of achondroplasia and hypochondroplasia
Presenter: Elena Muslimova, Ph.D., medical director of skeletal dysplasias program at BridgeBio
Oral presentation date & time: Saturday, June 17 at 4:30 pm CT
Location: W-178B, McCormick Place
Session title: Update on pediatric growth disorders
Session number: OR21-05

PROPEL, PROPEL 2 and PROPEL OLE studies of infigratinib in children with achondroplasia: design and status of 3 ongoing trials
Poster presentation date & time: Thursday, June 15 at 12:30 pm CT
Location: Board no. THU-165, ENDOExpo Hall, McCormick Place
Session title: Pediatric endocrinology: Pediatric disorders of growth
Session number: P10

Evaluation of bone mineral density in a cohort of children with achondroplasia participating in the PROPEL 2 study of infigratinib
Poster presentation date & time: Thursday, June 15 at 12:30 pm CT
Location: Board no. THU-181, ENDOExpo Hall, McCormick Place
Session title: Pediatric endocrinology: Pediatric disorders of growth
Session number: P10

ADH1 oral presentation, rapid fire presentation and poster details:

Sustained normalization of mineral homeostasis in autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1: Results from a Phase 2 study over 18 months of encaleret (CLTX-305) treatment (NCT04581629)
Presenter: Rachel Gafni, M.D., senior research physician and head of the Mineral Homeostasis Studies Group of the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Oral presentation date & time: Saturday, June 17 at 4:00 pm CT
Location: W-183C, McCormick Place 
Session title: PTH – Relevant biology, pathophysiology, and therapeutics
Session number: OR23-03

Next-generation sequencing for detection of underlying genetic causes of nonsurgical hypoparathyroidism: Preliminary results from a sponsored testing program
Presenter: Michael Mannstadt, M.D., chief of the Endocrine Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital and associate professor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School
Rapid fire presentation date & time: Saturday, June 17 at 1:00 pm CT
Poster presentation date & time: Saturday, June 17 at 1:00 pm CT
Location: Board no. SAT-231, ENDOExpo Hall, McCormick Place
Session title: Bone and mineral metabolism: hypoparathyroidism
Session number: P69

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers, and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit  bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

BridgeBio Media Contact:
Vikram Bali
contact@bridgebio.com 
(650)-789-8220


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22,5 M - -
Net income 2023 -511 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 389 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,04x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 658 M 2 658 M -
EV / Sales 2023 180x
EV / Sales 2024 49,2x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 64,2%
Managers and Directors
Neil Kumar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan C. Fox President & Chief Medical Officer
Brian C. Stephenson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Uma Sinha Chief Scientific Officer
Richard H. Scheller Chairman-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.117.32%2 658
CSL LIMITED7.33%99 357
BIOGEN INC.10.10%44 132
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.26%42 881
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-27.15%23 517
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-12.07%17 081
