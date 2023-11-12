BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, creating, testing and delivering transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. The Company's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials, which include Acoramidis (AG10), a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin (TTR), that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); Low-dose infigratinib, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor that is in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of children with achondroplasia; Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor (CaSR) for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1); and BBP-418, an orally administered substrate replacement product candidate for the treatment of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy type 2I, and others.

Sector Pharmaceuticals