BridgeFort Capital Limited (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 10 February 1997, Registration number 897/97)
RESULTS OF THE 24th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The results of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of BridgeFort Capital Limited held virtually via online link https://polling.fts-net.com,on Friday 28 June 2024 at11.00am, are as follows:
ORDINARY BUSINESS
RESULT
1
Approval of Financial Statements and Reports
Approval of the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended
PASSED
31 December 2023, including the Directors' and Independent
Auditor's reports thereon.
2
Approval of Directors' Fees
Approval of the directors' fees for the year ended 31 December
PASSED
2023.
3
Appointment of Directors
3.1
Approval of the re-election of Mr. Vernon Lapham.
PASSED
3.2
Approval of the re-election of Mr. Oliver Lutz.
PASSED
4
Auditors
4.1
Approval of the remuneration of the Auditors, PKF
PASSED
Chartered Accountants.
4.2
Approval granted to the Directors to appoint auditors for
PASSED
the ensuing year.
By Order of the Board
- Nicholson Company Secretary 11 July 2024
Directors: Dr Christian Beddies (Chairman), William Marere, Oliver Lutz, Pride Masamba, Vernon Lapham (CEO), Michael Nicholson (CFO)
