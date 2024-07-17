BridgeFort Capital Limited (Incorporated in Zimbabwe on 10 February 1997, Registration number 897/97)

RESULTS OF THE 24th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The results of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of BridgeFort Capital Limited held virtually via online link https://polling.fts-net.com,on Friday 28 June 2024 at11.00am, are as follows:

ORDINARY BUSINESS RESULT 1 Approval of Financial Statements and Reports Approval of the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended PASSED 31 December 2023, including the Directors' and Independent Auditor's reports thereon. 2 Approval of Directors' Fees Approval of the directors' fees for the year ended 31 December PASSED 2023. 3 Appointment of Directors 3.1 Approval of the re-election of Mr. Vernon Lapham. PASSED 3.2 Approval of the re-election of Mr. Oliver Lutz. PASSED 4 Auditors 4.1 Approval of the remuneration of the Auditors, PKF PASSED Chartered Accountants. 4.2 Approval granted to the Directors to appoint auditors for PASSED the ensuing year.

By Order of the Board

Nicholson Company Secretary 11 July 2024

Directors: Dr Christian Beddies (Chairman), William Marere, Oliver Lutz, Pride Masamba, Vernon Lapham (CEO), Michael Nicholson (CFO)