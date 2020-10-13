Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bridgeline Digital, Inc.    BLIN

BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.

(BLIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bridgeline Announces the Release of Celebros Studio 9.0, Introducing New & Improved Search and Merchandising Capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 09:31am EDT

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today the release of Celebros Studio 9.0. The upgrade includes a newly designed Studio, redesigned with a new and improved look-and-feel and powerful new features that drive increased revenue for eCommerce websites.

The new and improved look-and-feel makes managing eCommerce website search and merchandising more efficiently. In addition, there are new features such as the ability to filter and export lists from Campaigns, Queries, and Merchandising in addition to enhancements to the Instant Search and Auto Complete capabilities.

Improvements to the Celebros Instant Search feature improves the customer experience by automatically updating search results as a customer types their query - allowing them to easily narrow their selection and find products of interest quicker. New updates to the Auto Complete make it even more dynamic - visually suggesting up to nine related product thumbnails which automatically update as users hovers over top queries.

The new Celebros Studio 9.0 upgrade includes:

•    User experience overhaul

•    New list views with slide-out detail panels

•    Merchandising list vs. thumbnail view

•    Updated pop-up modals with user-friendly validation

•    Ability to filter campaign lists, query lists, and merchandising lists

•    Ability to export campaign lists, query lists, and merchandising lists

•    Catalog user interface redesign

“The new Celebros upgrade adds a faster, easier to use, Studio backend for eCommerce site administrators,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's CEO. “It adds a lot of powerful new features to the already powerful Natural Language Processing and artificial intelligence that learns from user behavior to formulate trends that influence the dynamic merchandising and presentation of highly relevant products.”

To review the new Celebros Studio or sign up for a free trial, https://www.bridgeline.com/products/search/celebros-search-free-trial.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque
EVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.
09:31aBRIDGELINE DIGITAL : Announces the Release of Celebros Studio 9.0, Introducing N..
AQ
09:31aBridgeline Announces the Release of Celebros Studio 9.0, Introducing New & Im..
GL
10/06BRIDGELINE DIGITAL : Global Technology Leader, PNY Technologies, Launches Next G..
AQ
10/06Global Technology Leader, PNY Technologies, Launches Next Generation eCommerc..
GL
10/05BRIDGELINE DIGITAL : End of Year Corporate Update Strong Fourth Quarter and Posi..
AQ
10/05BRIDGELINE DIGITAL : End of Year Corporate Update
AQ
10/05Bridgeline End of Year Corporate Update
GL
10/01BRIDGELINE DIGITAL : to Present at October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor..
AQ
10/01Bridgeline Digital to Present at October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investo..
GL
10/01BRIDGELINE DIGITAL : to Present at October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,01 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 10,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,35 $
Last Close Price 2,33 $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Kahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joni Kahn Chairman
Mark G. Downey Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
JIm Voss Executive Vice President-Technology
Kenneth J. Galaznik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.51.30%10
SAP SE11.69%188 996
ORACLE CORPORATION16.01%185 049
SERVICENOW INC.80.32%97 644
INTUIT INC.30.50%91 876
DOCUSIGN, INC.212.86%42 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group