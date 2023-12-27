Bridgeline Digital, Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended September 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported revenue was USD 15.89 million compared to USD 16.82 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 9.44 million compared to net income of USD 2.15 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.91 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.21 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.91 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.2 a year ago.