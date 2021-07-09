Log in
    BLIN   US10807Q7007

BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.

(BLIN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/09 04:00:00 pm
6.76 USD   -11.86%
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL  : Proxy Cards
PU
07/07As meme stock momentum fades, AMC, GameStop fall
RE
07/07Footwear brand chooses Celebros by Bridgeline to Power eCommerce Strategy
GL
Bridgeline Digital : Proxy Cards

07/09/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BRIDGELINE2021 ANNUAL MEETING DIGITAL,OF STOCKHO DERSINCOF .
August 19, 2021
PROXY VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

INTERNET- Access "www.voteproxy.com" and follow the on-screen instructions or scan the QR code with your smartphone. Have your proxy card available when you access the web page.

TELEPHONE- Call toll-free1-800-PROXIES (1-800-776-9437) in the United States or 1-718-921-8500 from foreign countries from any touch-tone telephone and follow the instructions. Have your proxy card available when you call.

Vote online/phone until 11:59 PM EST the day before the meeting. MAIL- Sign, date and mail your proxy card in the envelope provided as soon as possible.

IN PERSON- You may vote your shares in person by attending the Annual Meeting.

GO GREEN- e-Consent makes it easy to go paperless. With e-Consent, you can quickly access your proxy material, statements and other eligible documents online, while reducing costs, clutter and paper waste. Enroll today via www.astfinancial.com to enjoy online access.

COMPANY NUMBER ACCOUNT NUMBER

NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL:

The Notice of Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card are available at https://www.rdgir.com/bridgeline-digital-inc/

Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided IFyou are not voting via telephone or the Internet.

20230303003000000000

5

081921

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" ALL PROPOSALS.

x

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE

1. To elect the following nominees as director:

2. To hold an advisory vote to approve the compensation of the

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

NOMINEES:

Company's named executive officers (the "say-on-pay" vote).

FOR ALL NOMINEES

O Joni Kahn

WITHHOLD AUTHORITY

O Roger Kahn

3. To ratify the appointment of PKF O'Connor Davie, LLP as the

Company's independent auditors for the Company's fiscal year

FOR ALL NOMINEES

ending September 30, 2021.

FOR ALL EXCEPT

(See instructions below)

4. To approve, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(a),

the issuance of shares of the Company's common stock upon

conversion of the Company's Series D Convertible Preferred

Stock ("Series D Preferred") and upon exercise of certain

warrants issued in May 2021 in connection with the

Company's acquisition of Hawk Search, Inc. (the "Issuance

Proposal").

5. To vote upon such other matters as may properly come before

INSTRUCTIONS:To withhold authority to vote for any individual nominee(s), mark "FOR ALL EXCEPT"

the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the

Meeting.

and fill in the circle next to each nominee you wish to withhold, as shown here:

This Proxy is solicited on behalf of the Board of Directors, and when properly

executed will be voted as directed herein. If no direction is given, this Proxy will

be voted FOR all Proposals.

To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via this method.

Signature of Stockholder

Date:

Signature of Stockholder

Date:

Note:

Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When

signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or

guardian,

please give full

title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.

------------------

0

BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.

100 Sylvan Road, Suite G-700

Woburn, Massachusetts 01801

The undersigned, revoking all proxies, hereby appoints Roger E. Kahn and Mark G. Downey and each of them, proxies with power of substitution to each, for and in the name of the undersigned to vote all shares of Common Stock of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (the "Company") which the undersigned would be entitled to vote if present at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company to be held on August 19, 2021, at 8:30 A.M. at the Company's New York office located at 150 Woodbury Road, Woodbury, New York and any adjournments thereof, upon the matters set forth in the Notice of Annual Meeting.

Completed proxies should be delivered to the Company's New York office located at 150 Woodbury Road, Woodbury, New York 11797.

The undersigned acknowledges receipt of the Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement and the Company's Annual Report.

(Continued and to be signed on the reverse side)

1.1

14475

Disclaimer

Bridgeline Digital Inc. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 21:03:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
