BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.

(BLIN)
Bridgeline Digital to Present at The 9th Annual Gateway Conference

09/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leader in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that it will be presenting at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on Sept 10th at 1:30 pm ET. Bridgeline’s Chief Executive Officer, Ari Kahn, will be presenting live to an online audience. 

"The Gateway Conference is an excellent venue for Bridgeline to meet investors and share it’s recent success in growing sales and achieving profitability,” said Mr. Kahn. “With COVID-19 most investor conferences were cancelled and we’re happy to see Matt Glover and team put in the effort to make this important event happen.”

The 9th Annual Gateway Conference will take place on September 9th and 10th.

ABOUT BRIDGELINE DIGITAL 

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation, Locator Pages and Web Analytics to help the goal of assisting marketers in helping organizations  deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations.  OrchestraCMS is the only content and digital experience platform built 100% native on Salesforce. OrchestraCMS helps Salesforce create digital experiences for their customers and partners, combining content with business data, processes, and applications across multiple channels and devices, including Salesforce Communities, social media, portals, intranets, websites, applications, and services. Celebros Search is a commerce-oriented, site search product that provides Natural Language Processing with artificial intelligence (AI) to present very relevant search results in seven languages.  Headquartered in Woburn, MA., Bridgeline customers range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque
EVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9,95 M - -
Net income 2019 -9,47 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,23x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,82 M 7,82 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 98,6%
Income Statement Evolution
