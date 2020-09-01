Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bridgeline Digital, Inc.    BLIN

BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.

(BLIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bridgeline Digital : to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 10:55am EDT

WOBURN, Mass., Sept 1st, 2020 - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leader in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Sept 3rd at 12:40. Bridgeline's Chief Executive Officer, Ari Kahn, will be presenting live to an online audience.

'The LD 500 investor conference is an excellent venue for Bridgeline to meet investors and share it's recent success in growing sales and achieving profitability,' said Mr. Kahn. 'With the COVID-19 most investor conferences were cancelled and we're happy to see Chris Lahiji and team put in the effort to make this important event happen.'

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

ABOUT LD MICRO

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming '500' in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

ABOUT BRIDGELINE DIGITAL

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation, Locator Pages and Web Analytics to help the goal of assisting marketers in helping organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. OrchestraCMS is the only content and digital experience platform built 100% native on Salesforce. OrchestraCMS helps Salesforce create digital experiences for their customers and partners, combining content with business data, processes, and applications across multiple channels and devices, including Salesforce Communities, social media, portals, intranets, websites, applications, and services. Celebros Search is a commerce-oriented, site search product that provides Natural Language Processing with artificial intelligence (AI) to present very relevant search results in seven languages. Headquartered in Woburn, MA., Bridgeline customers range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque
EVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

Disclaimer

Bridgeline Digital Inc. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 14:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.
10:55aBRIDGELINE DIGITAL : to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference
PU
08:32aBRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/31BRIDGELINE DIGITAL : Leading Lens Manufacturer Enhances Online Store With Celebr..
PU
08/20BRIDGELINE DIGITAL : Major US Drop Shipping Supplier Selects Celebros Search By ..
AQ
08/18BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results o..
AQ
08/13BRIDGELINE DIGITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/13Bridgeline Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020
GL
08/12Large Provider of Veterinary Products Selects Celebros AI Search to Power The..
GL
08/11BRIDGELINE DIGITAL : Manufacturer and Retailer Selects Celebros Search by Bridge..
AQ
08/10BRIDGELINE DIGITAL : to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fisca..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9,95 M - -
Net income 2019 -9,47 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,23x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 9,11 M 9,11 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Kahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joni Kahn Chairman
Mark G. Downey Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
JIm Voss Executive Vice President-Technology
Kenneth J. Galaznik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.33.77%9
SAP SE14.73%196 511
ORACLE CORPORATION8.00%175 590
SERVICENOW INC.70.74%92 452
INTUIT INC.32.14%90 068
DOCUSIGN, INC.200.90%41 259
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group