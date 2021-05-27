Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bridgeline Digital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLIN   US10807Q7007

BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.

(BLIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Distribution Business Takes 7 Shops to Celebros Search by Bridgeline

05/27/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WOBURN, Mass., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced a family-owned distribution business has chosen Celebros Search for seven of its online stores.

This business has a solid history of success serving multiple professional channels, including rehabilitation, health and wellness, spa, massage and beauty. They have earned a reputation as one of America’s most capable and reliable distributors. Their relationships with vendors in the industry gives them access to a multitude of products as well as exclusive offerings.

Unfortunately, the business was receiving many customer complaints about not finding the products they were looking for on different websites. The business realized it would have taken a lot of technical work to tweak the results. Instead, they decided to trust Celebros to improve their site search capabilities and increase their online revenue.

“This is a perfect example of how Celebros can help alleviate consumer frustration online,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “We have the tools to improve eCommerce site search, and we’re super excited that this business trusted us to implement them.” 

About Bridgeline Digital 
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.
 
Contact: 
Jeremy LaDuque 
EVP of Marketing 
Bridgeline Digital 
press@bridgeline.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.
09:30aDistribution Business Takes 7 Shops to Celebros Search by Bridgeline
GL
05/25Department Store Returns to Celebros Search by Bridgeline
GL
05/20Double Dose – Health-Focused Company Chooses Celebros Search by Bridgel..
GL
05/18BRIDGELINE DIGITAL  : Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fisc..
PU
05/18BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
05/18BRIDGELINE DIGITAL  : Supermarket Chain Checks Out Celebros Search by Bridgeline
PU
05/17BRIDGELINE DIGITAL  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/17BRIDGELINE DIGITAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/17BRIDGELINE DIGITAL  : Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fisc..
PU
05/17BRIDGELINE DIGITAL  : Earnings Flash (BLIN) BRIDGELINE DIGITAL Posts Q2 Loss $-0..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,64 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 16,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,75 $
Last Close Price 2,54 $
Spread / Highest target 166%
Spread / Average Target 166%
Spread / Lowest Target 166%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roger Kahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark G. Downey Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joni Kahn Chairman
JIm Voss Executive Vice President-Technology
Kenneth J. Galaznik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC.-1.55%16
ORACLE CORPORATION21.86%228 549
SAP SE8.21%167 141
INTUIT INC.15.57%121 002
SERVICENOW, INC.-11.81%95 843
DOCUSIGN, INC.-11.22%38 398