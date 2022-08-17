Bridgemarq Real Estate Services : Q2 2022 Investor Call - recording transcript

"While Cision has used commercially reasonable efforts to produce this transcript, it does not represent or warrant that this transcript is error-free. Cision will not be responsible for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, consequential, loss of profits or other damages or liabilities which may arise out of or result from any use made of this transcript or any error contained therein."
Bien que Cision ait fait des efforts commercialement raisonnables afin de produire cette transcription, la société ne peut affirmer ou garantir qu'elle ne contient aucune erreur. Cision ne peut être tenue responsable pour toute perte de profits ou autres dommage ou responsabilité causé par ou découlant directement, indirectement, accessoirement ou spécialement de toute erreur liée à l'utilisation de ce texte ou à toute erreur qu'il contiendrait. »
CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Philip Soper
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, Inc. - President and Chief Executive Officer
Glen McMillan
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, Inc. - Chief Financial Officer
2
PRESENTATION
Operator
Good morning. My name is Justin, and I would like to welcome everyone to the Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call.
I would now like to introduce you to Mr. Phil Soper, President and CEO of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Mr. Soper, you may begin your conference.
Philip Soper - President and Chief Executive Officer, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, Inc.
Thank you, Justin, and good morning, everybody. On the call with me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Glen McMillan. We appreciate you joining us on the call today.
I will begin with a brief overview of the Company's second quarter results and business updates. Glen will then discuss our financial results in more detail, and I'll jump back on and conclude with some remarks on operational highlights, Company updates and market development. Following our remarks, Glen and I would be happy to take your question.
I want to remind you that some of the remarks expressed during this call may contain forward- looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results expressed or implied by such
3
forward-looking states. I encourage everyone to review the cautionary language found in our news release and on our regulatory filings. These can all be found on the Bridgemarq website and on SEDAR.
After two and a half years, the COVID-19's pandemics' hold on our day-to-day lives appears to be fading. However, we will be dealing with the economic consequence of managing this health emergency for some time, including the need to tighten monetary policy to slow inflation and the impact of such majors could have on the economy, the real estate market, and our business.
The Company performed admirably during the pandemic, and we remain optimistic. However, it is important to remain vigilant. We're pleased with the Company's agent growth during the past year as our highly regarded brands resonate with real estate professionals across the country. How the sector performs in the future will be impacted by Canada's economic performance and more specifically employment levels and mortgage rates.
In previous quarters, you heard us speak of record double-digit real estate market growth. We've called this the COVID catalyst where the perfect storm of rock bottom interest rates, government stimulus, soaring consumer savings, pent-up demand and most importantly, the hyper focus on the importance of the family home created a huge surge in the number of (inaudible) trading hands in our nation. As a result, market set new records for both home prices and sales volumes, and they are now moderating.
Technically, we are in a balanced housing market right now, but this is quickly transitioning towards a buyer's market, particularly in our largest and most expensive cities where demand is down year-over-year as consumers adopt (audio interference) during the transition. However, it is important
4
to remember that home values remain well above pandemic levels and sales in most regions are close to or above historical.
For the six months of the year, revenue for the Company was $27.2 million which is a slight increase compared to the same period last year. During the second quarter revenue was $13.8 million, down slightly from the $14 million we produced last year. Distributable cash flow decreased to $5.9 million from $6.4 million last year. The Company's steady financial performance is a result of network growth which has subsequently offset a decline in the transaction activity in the Canadian market and other structural safeguards built into our model that we'll talk about later, and Glenn will provide more commentary on the Company's financials.
I'm pleased to report that the network agent count has risen to 20,538 which reflects net growth of 950 agents or 4.6 percent compared to June of last year; a very strong period based on historical norms.
At its meeting yesterday, the Board of Directors approved a dividend payment on September 30 (inaudible), $0.25 per share to shareholders of record on August 31. This indicates an annualized dividend of $1.35 per share, which is consistent with 2021.
With that, I'll turn things over to Glen for a look at our quarter financial performance in more
detail.
Glen McMillan - Chief Financial Officer, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, Inc.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 15:23:04 UTC.