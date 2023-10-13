Bridgepoint Group PLC - London-based private equity investor - Says that on Thursday it commenced a new share buyback programme of up to GBP50 million, and expects completion by July 31 next year. Programme was announced on October 2, and follows completion on October 11 of another up to GBP50 million buyback announced in late January.

Current stock price: 189.30 pence, up 0.7% in London on Friday

12-month change: up 8.2%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

