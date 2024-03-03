(Alliance News) - Bridgepoint Group PLC is in talks to sell Moto GP, in a deal which would value the motorcycle racing series at around EUR4 billion, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The London-listed private equity firm is the largest individual shareholder of Moto GP parent Dorna Sports, with a roughly 40% stake, Sky News reported.

Citing one source, Sky News reported Bridgepoint is attempting to strike a deal "within a matter of weeks".

Sky News reported that while Bridgepoint is eyeing a EUR4 billion valuation for Moto GP, the price may "deviate" from that.

Among those in the running to acquire Moto GP is Liberty Media Corp, which already owns Formula One, the biggest racing series on four wheels.

Sky News said that Spanish newspaper Expansion reported Netflix Inc, Apple Inc and Walt Disney Co are also among the runners and riders to acquire Moto GP.

https://news.sky.com/story/moto-gp-owner-bridgepoint-eyes-3-5bn-bonanza-from-motor-racing-sale-13085129

According to Bridgepoint, Dorna holds the "exclusive global rights to organise" both the Moto GP and World Superbike Championship.

"Dorna has responsibility for 34 races in 19 countries, reaching more than three billion spectators in over 200 countries," Bridgepoint said.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.