Bridgepoint Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international alternative asset fund management company that is focused on the Middle Market. The Company acquires or invests in businesses with a European focus and seeks to build stronger businesses with enhanced long-term potential. The Company specializes in private equity and private credit and invests internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology. It focusses on investing in Middle Market businesses via four diverse fund strategies: Middle Market, Lower Mid-Cap, Early-Stage Growth, and Credit. The Company also provides wide ranging input on procurement to portfolio companies. The service includes access to favorable pricing agreements, eAuction software, and specialist input on driving down cost-on spend categories such as freight and insurance. Bridgepoint Advisers Limited, is a subsidiary of the Company.