($1 = 0.7905 pounds)
(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|265 GBX
|+2.40%
|-2.29%
|-5.09%
|02:04pm
|Moto GP owner Bridgepoint eyes $4.4 billion from sale, reports Sky News
|RE
|Mar. 01
|Bridgepoint Group Said to Begin Search for New Chairman
|MT
(Reuters) - British private investment company Bridgepoint Group, the biggest shareholder in motorcycle racing event Moto GP's parent company Dorna Sports, is seeking a valuation of up to 3.5 billion pounds ($4.43 billion) in negotiations with prospective buyers, Sky News reported on Saturday.
($1 = 0.7905 pounds)
(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru)
|Moto GP owner Bridgepoint eyes $4.4 billion from sale, reports Sky News
|RE
|Bridgepoint Group Said to Begin Search for New Chairman
|MT
|Bridgepoint Group Said to Begin Search for New Chairman
|MT
|Bridgepoint Europe VII, a fund managed by Bridgepoint Group plc, completed the acquisition of RoC Opco LLC from Gryphon Investors Inc.
|CI
|Animalcare Group to Sells Identicare in GBP25 Million Deal
|MT
|FTSE 100 Ends Down, Weighed by Ocado, Metals Prices
|DJ
|Investec Downgrades Bridgepoint Group to Hold from Buy
|MT
|Barclays raises Breedon but cuts Domino's Pizza
|AN
|Phew! The party continues!
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Datadog, Doordash, Nvidia, Trimble, Walmart...
|European Commission OKs Bridgepoint's Acquisition of Nexity Lamy, Oralia Partenaires
|MT
|Bridgepoint Group plc agreed to acquire Residential property management services unit of Nexity SA for enterprise value of ?440 million.
|CI
|Bridgepoint Makes Investment in Lloyds-backed Kerv Group
|MT
|Bridgepoint Development Capital IV managed by Bridgepoint Group plc acquired unknown majority stake in Kerv Group Ltd from LDC Limited.
|CI
|Global markets live: Crest Nicholson, Gilead, United Airlines, 3M Company, General Electric...
|Ansys to Acquire Minority Stake in Humanetics
|MT
|The market awaits the BCE meeting and earnings reports
|Bridgepoint Europe VII, a fund managed by Bridgepoint Group plc, agreed to acquire RoC Opco LLC from Gryphon Investors Inc.
|CI
|ANSYS, Inc. (NasdaqGS : ANSS) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a minority ownership interest in Humanetics Innovative Solutions, Inc. from Bridgepoint Group plc.
|CI
|Bridgepoint acquires anti-aging cosmetics brand RoC Skincare, sources say
|RE
|Capita Completes Exit from Fera Science JV in GBP62 Million Sale
|MT
|Earnings and inflation
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bunzl, Netflix, Snowflake, Dr Horton, Wpp...
|Goldman likes Glencore; BofA likes easyJet
|AN
|Bank of America Downgrades Bridgepoint Group to Neutral from Buy, Raises PT
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.09%
|2.66B
|+4.25%
|37.05B
|+7.86%
|35.27B
|+10.05%
|5.81B
|+0.21%
|3.14B
|+2.65%
|2.64B
|+3.18%
|2.48B
|+2.01%
|1.21B
|-3.16%
|1.12B
|+28.17%
|1.09B