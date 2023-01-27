Bridger Aerospace Down 31%

By Josh Beckerman

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. are on pace for another daily decline after more than doubling in their Wednesday debut after a blank-check company merger.

The aerial firefighting company's shares were recently down 31% at $13.02.

The stock closed at $22.08 on Wednesday, compared with the $10.19 Tuesday close for Jack Creek Investment Corp., the special purpose acquisition company that merged with Bridger on Tuesday. Shares ended at $18.79 Thursday.

A securities filing on Friday discussed topics including deal consideration, ownership stakes and executive compensation.

Bridger said in August that the combination would value it at an implied $869 million pro forma enterprise value. It said early investor Blackstone Inc. would retain two board seats.

Other shareholders include JPMorgan Chase Funding Inc., Avenue Capital and Barings LLC.

