  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bridgestone Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5108   JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

(5108)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/26 12:06:15 am EDT
4803.00 JPY   +2.61%
04/25BRIDGESTONE : Develops hyper-efficient tyre for the mercedes-benz vision eqxx
PU
04/21Strengthening of the Global Management Structure as of May 1, 2022; Change of the role/responsibilities of Executive Officers
AQ
04/21BRIDGESTONE : Innovation Park Opening Ceremony - Presentation Material
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRIDGESTONE : DEVELOPS HYPER-EFFICIENT TYRE FOR THE MERCEDES-BENZ VISION EQXX

04/25/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
mercedes-benz-press-image (1)

The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX fitted on Bridgestone Turanza Eco tyres. Source: Mercedes-Benz Group media site

Bridgestone has been selected by Mercedes-Benz AG as the development partner for tyres for its technology programme, the Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX. The futuristic electric vehicle (EV) is the car manufacturer's answer to making EVs more efficient and increasing electric range to a new level. Bridgestone engineers collaborated with Mercedes-Benz to create custom-designed tyres that have contributed to increasing the vehicle's efficiency and thus driving range to a real-world 1,000km - from Sindelfingen, Germany to Cassis, France - on a single charge.

Ultra-low rolling resistance and optimised design for an EV that delivers an incredible range in the real world

Bridgestone designed bespoke Turanza Eco tyres that combine its proprietary and lightweight ENLITEN Technology to reduce tyre rolling resistance and weight by up to 20%[1], along with its ologic technology designed to enhance battery range by means of a large tyre diameter to reduce rolling resistance, and a narrow tyre width to reduce aerodynamic resistance.

In collaboration with Mercedes-Benz's aerodynamic department, the tyre also comes with optimised sidewalls and a bead area design that match the covers mounted on the 20-inch, forged-magnesium wheels, greatly improving the tyre's aerodynamics.

Virtual tyre development

The tyres were developed using Bridgestone's virtual tyre modelling and simulation capabilities, which enable a digital version of an in-development tyre to be created and tested. Using this technology means that development time was cut considerably.

Bridgestone leveraged the virtual environment for a large part of the development process, enabling prediction of how the tyre would perform in different conditions before physically building it. The increased flexibility offered by virtual tyre development enables Bridgestone to test far more variants of a given tyre, thanks to the speed at which modifying a tyre's digital twin and immediately testing it can take place. Additionally, this virtual tyre development delivers multiple environmental benefits, as both natural resource use and exhaust emissions are cut, thanks to a lower number of prototypes that need to be produced and tested.

A successful co-development

The collaboration on this project sets the stage for the future of EV tyres and is underpinned by a shared EV-ready vision between the companies.

Emilio Tiberio, COO & CTO at Bridgestone EMIA, said: "As part of our commitment to help shape a sustainable future of mobility, Bridgestone is proud to have co-developed with its long-term partner the right tyres for a project as innovative as this. The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX is a project that is totally aligned with our own EV ambitions and targets, especially as we are investing to make electric mobility more efficient and accessible through a fully integrated approach. This includes pioneering premium tyres and tyre technologies able to tackle the greatest EV challenges. This is especially true as we heavily invest in EV tyre development - currently allocated over 30% of our R&D resources - and improve upon our technologies in 2022."

This project aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitmentthat serves as the axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that Bridgestone will commit to creating together with employees, society, partners and customers to realize a sustainable society. This project aligns with "Energy: Committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society", "Ecology: Committed to advancing sustainable tire technologies and solutions that preserve the environment for future generations" and "Efficiency: Committed to maximizing productivity through the advancement of mobility".

[1]Based on Bridgestone internal data comparing Bridgestone premium summer tyres with and without ENLITEN Technology in the same tyre size (92Y 225/40R18 XL).

Media information: Liesbeth Denys, Director Public Affairs and Communications EMIA: +32 478 78 26 22

About Bridgestone in Europe, Russia, Middle East, India and Africa:

Bridgestone in Europe, Russia, Middle East, India, and Africa (Bridgestone EMIA) is the regional Strategic Business Unit of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions.

Headquartered in Zaventem (Belgium), Bridgestone EMIA employs more than 20,000 people and conducts business in 40 countries across the region.

Bridgestone offers a diverse portfolio of premium tyres, tyre technologies and advanced mobility solutions. The company's vision is to provide social and customer value as a sustainable solutions company. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment - a framework of eight values (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment) - guides strategic priorities, decision making, culture evolution and sustainability actions towards the achievement of this vision.

For more information about Bridgestone in EMIA, please visit www.bridgestone-emia.comand press.bridgestone-emia.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram,YouTubeand LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 03:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
