Bridgestone : 2021 Report on the Corporate Governance Code (announced in December 2021) (436KB)

On the Release of Bridgestone's

Corporate Governance Code Report

e Bridgestone Corporation, under the mission of "Serving Society with Superior Quality," has since 2020 dened a vision of "continuing to provide social value and customer value, as a sustainable solutions company towards 2050," and has been managing our business in line with a mid-long term business strategy formulated to realize this vision. As part of its eorts in working towards the achievement of this vision, the company is in the process of further enhancing its corporate governance.

is process of enhancement and reform has been implemented on an ongoing basis since the company was rst established in order to respond over time to the changing conditions and issues deemed important, and in order to ensure that the quality of management and the transparency of decision making processes was constantly improved. In recent years, although the business environment has changed rapidly, natural disasters and health crises have occurred successively, we have and will continue to work towards further improving our corporate governance in order to enhance our management.

Based on this process, we have formulated a mid-long term business strategy that positions sustainability as a central concern of management and aims to gain competitive advantage by creating value both for our customers and society as a whole. Also, by creating a globally consistent strategic view under the new mid-long term business strategy and implementing our strategy in each region while adapting to local and business characteristics and requirements, we can contribute to the realization of a sustainable society that will in turn provide opportunities to enable the continuing development of our society, customers, partners, and our business. It is our intention to fully employ our governance structure in order to further strengthen internal controls, evolve into a sustainable solutions company to be able to proactively address the changing business environment, and continue to implement the ever more eective and ecient planning and execution of our business activities.

Since our rst report in 2016, Bridgestone has been using the Corporate Governance Code as a tool for evaluating our governance policies and systems and continuously communicating our approach and progress in their achievement to our stakeholders.

On behalf of everyone here at Bridgestone, I thank you for your ongoing support and understanding and look forward to hearing your response to this report and your evaluation of our eorts to date as we strive to create a company that we can all be proud of.

December 2021

Shuichi Ishibashi