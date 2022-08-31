Log in
    5108   JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

(5108)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:27 2022-08-31 am EDT
5350.00 JPY   -0.54%
12:10aBRIDGESTONE : 2030 Long Term Strategic Aspiration - Presentation Material
PU
08/30Bridgestone Aims to Commercialize Natural Rubber from Desert Shrubs by 2030
AQ
08/26BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS PRESS CENTER; Bridgestone Puts Focus on Purpose and Action with New What Really Matters Brand Platform
AQ
Bridgestone : 2030 Long Term Strategic Aspiration - Presentation Material

08/31/2022 | 12:10am EDT
2022

Aug 31, 2022　　2030 Long Term Strategic Aspiration

Aug 10, 2022　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

Apr 21, 2022　　Bridgestone Innovation Park Opening Ceremony (Tokyo, Kodaira)

Feb 15, 2022　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

2021

Nov 11, 2021　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

Aug 10, 2021　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

May 17, 2021　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

Feb 16, 2021　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023)

2020

Dec 22, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy - with sustainability at the core

Nov 12, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Update

Sep 15, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Update

Aug 07, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Update

Jul 08, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Framework

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 04:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 775 B 27 213 M 27 213 M
Net income 2022 288 B 2 079 M 2 079 M
Net cash 2022 386 B 2 782 M 2 782 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 3 745 B 26 995 M 26 995 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 135 636
Free-Float 78,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5 379,00 JPY
Average target price 5 337,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shuichi Ishibashi Global Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masuo Yoshimatsu Global CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Masato Sakano General Manager-Tire Development 3
Paolo Ferrari Co-Global COO & Executive Officer
Masahiro Higashi GM-New Business Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION8.71%27 021
MICHELIN (CGDE)-32.88%17 219
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-21.64%5 028
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-32.08%4 095
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.23.22%2 633
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-21.69%2 555