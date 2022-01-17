Bridgestone BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Yamaha Motor's MT-10

BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires will be available as original equipment on the flagship model of the MT series, 2022 Yamaha MT-10.

Featuring advanced technology from Bridgestone, the BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 offers sporty handling and superior grip on wet and dry surfaces.

Bridgestone expands its premium products to support the company's core tire business.

Tokyo (January 17, 2022) ― Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires have been selected as original equipment by Yamaha Motor Co. (Yamaha Motor), Ltd. on the flagship model of the MT series, 2022 Yamaha MT-10 released on November 10, 2021.

The two companies have a long history of co-creation, and Bridgestone is proud to have contributed value to the wide range of motorcycles from Yamaha Motor. Bridgestone supports motorsports, such as FIM1 Endurance World Championship (EWC) and MFJ2 All Japan Road Race Championship with its BATTLAX tires, and refines its technologies through motorsports that require maximum performance of tires. The BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires for the MT-10 were developed based on technologies which were fostered by experience of the company's motorsport activities. With the latest tread compound and structure that combine high grip and high-speed durability, as well as the optimized tire rigidity, the tires provide a refined yet fun riding experience on the MT-10 no matter the setting - from urban areas to highways to track days.

The MT-10 encapsulates both the concepts of "ultimate street sports performance with handling as the rider intends" and "versatile, enjoyable functionality" - making the 2022 Yamaha MT-10 worthy of being the flagship model under "The King of MT" design concept.

■ Tire featured as original equipment ■ Motorcycle information3

The Bridgestone Group is implementing its Mid Term Business Plan (2021 - 2023)4, which aims to realize its vision to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050. In its core tire business, the Bridgestone Group is aggressively developing Dan-Totsu (the clear and absolute leader) products such as tires for the evolution of mobility. The Bridgestone Group will continue to contribute to the realization of a safe, secure, and fun motorcycle culture and mobility society through the development of tires that maximize the performance and appeal of various motorcycles.

1 FIM stands for Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme.

2 MFJ stands for Motorcycle Federation of Japan.

3 The image of MT-10 in this news release is used with permission from Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. This photograph may not be reproduced or reused without permission

4 The Bridgestone Group's Mid Term Business Plan

https://www.bridgestone.com/ir/library/strategy/index.html