Bridgestone Corporation specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of tires. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of tires (99.4%): for individual cars, trucks, buses, construction engines, aircraft and motorcycles. The group also provides automotive maintenance services; - other (0.6%): sale of chemical products, sport and bicycles items. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (33.9%), Americas (35.5%), China and Asia/Pacific (19.3%) and Europe/ Middle East/Africa (11.3%).