Consolidated Financial Statements

for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

August 9, 2023

These financial statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), have been translated for reference only from the original Japanese-language document "KESSAN TANSHIN." The entire format is pursuant to the requirements or guidance of Tokyo Stock Exchange. As for the contents, if there are any differences or discrepancies between the original Japanese-language and the English translation, the original Japanese-language supersedes this English translation.

Company name:

Bridgestone Corporation

Stock exchange listings: Tokyo, Fukuoka

Code number:

5108

URL: https://www.bridgestone.com/

Representative:

Shuichi Ishibashi, Member of the Board

Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer

Contact:

Kazuchika Higuchi, General Manager, IR Department

Telephone:

+81-3-6836-3100

Scheduled date of quarterly securities report submission: August 9, 2023

Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement: September 1, 2023

Supplementary information for the quarterly financial statements to be prepared: Yes

Meeting to explain the quarterly financial statements to be held: Yes

(All amounts are rounded off the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for the First Half of FY2023 (January 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Figures for continuing operations (Note 2)

Revenue

Adjusted operating

Operating profit

Profit attributable to

profit (Note 1)

owners of parent

Yen in millions

%

Yen in millions

%

Yen in millions

%

Yen in millions

%

Six months ended June

2,101,706

11.4

238,302

15.3

250,620

44.0

183,298

55.9

30, 2023

Six months ended June

1,886,341

24.9

206,631

13.3

173,992

(1.4)

117,599

(10.5)

30, 2022

Figures including discontinued operations

Profit attributable to

Comprehensive

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

owners of parent

income

per share

per share

Yen in millions

%

Yen in millions

%

Yen

Yen

Six months ended June

182,643

96.5

424,963

(2.3)

266.85

266.51

30, 2023

Six months ended June

92,942

(73.6)

435,180

(8.9)

132.70

132.52

30, 2022

(Notes) 1. The Group utilizes "adjusted operating profit" in place of the previously employed J-GAAP-based operating profit. For details on reconciliations, please refer to page 11, "Reconciliation from adjusted operating profit to profit before tax" under "1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (6) Notes to the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements."

  1. 2. The Group classified the US building materials business, anti-vibration rubber business, and chemical products solutions business as discontinued operations, thereby deducting such discontinued operations from monetary amounts of the six months ended June 30, 2022 and six months ended June 30, 2023.

    For details on discontinued operations, please refer to page 15, "Discontinued operations" under "1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (6) Notes to the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements."

  2. Consolidated Financial Position

Total equity

Ratio of equity

attributable to owners

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners

of parent to total

of parent

assets

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

Yen in millions

%

As of June 30, 2023

5,391,333

3,373,575

3,323,647

61.6

As of December 31, 2022

4,962,203

3,012,501

2,965,835

59.8

(Note)

(Note)

Due to the retrospective application of IAS 12 "Income Taxes," the figures for the previous fiscal year are those

after the retrospective application.

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1st quarter end

2nd quarter end

3rd quarter end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2022

-

85.00

-

90.00

175.00

FY2023

-

100.00

FY2023

-

100.00

200.00

(Projection)

(Note) Changes from the latest forecasts released: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts for FY2023 (January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023)

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Figures for continuing operations

Figures including discontinued operations

Revenue

Adjusted operating

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per

profit

owners of parent

share

Yen in millions

%

Yen in millions

%

Yen in millions

%

Yen

FY2023

4,150,000

1.0

510,000

5.7

335,000

11.6

489.52

(Note) Changes from the latest forecasts released: No

IAS 12 "Income Taxes" was applied retrospectively, and the year-on-year changes presented are for the comparison with the figures for FY2022 after the retrospective application.

Amounts for profit attributable to owners of parent, and basic earnings per share for continuing operations only

are as follows:

¥340,000 million

Profit attributable to owners of parent:

Basic earnings per share:

¥496.82

*Notes

  1. Changes in principal subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2023: Yes

(Changes in specified subsidiaries involving change in consolidation scope)

Newly included:

None

Excluded:

1 company (Bridgestone (Huizhou) Tire Co., Ltd.)

(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

1)

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS

: Yes

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1)

: No

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

: No

    • For details, please refer to page 11, "Changes in accounting policies" under "1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (6) Notes to the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements."
  2. Number of issued shares (common stock)

1) Total number of issued shares at period end (including treasury stock):

June 30, 2023

713,698,221 shares

December 31, 2022

713,698,221 shares

2) Number of shares of treasury stock at period end:

June 30, 2023

29,083,511 shares

December 31, 2022

29,348,738 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (during the first half):

First Half ended June 30, 2023

684,443,923 shares

First Half ended June 30, 2022

700,372,256 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified publicaccountants or an audit corporation

* Statement regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements and other notes

Forecasts based on our projections and plans for the future in this document contain unpredictable elements that may cause fluctuations. As such, they do not constitute guarantees by the Company of the achievement of those forecasts. Accordingly, actual business results may differ substantially from the Company's current assessment.

Bridgestone Corporation (5108) Second Quarter Results of FY2023

[ Index ]

1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

...................................... 2

(1)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

2

(2)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

4

(3)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

5

(4)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

6

(5)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

9

(6)

Notes to the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

11

(Notes regarding going concern assumption)

11

(Changes in accounting policies)

11

(Reconciliation from adjusted operating profit to profit before tax)

11

(Impairment ofnon-financialassets)

12

(Selling, general and administrative expenses)

13

(Other income and other expenses)

13

(Finance income and finance costs)

14

(Discontinued operations)

15

(Subsequent events)

17

1

Bridgestone Corporation (5108) Second Quarter Results of FY2023

1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

  1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As of

As of

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

518,905

609,521

Trade and other receivables

946,608

1,003,005

Inventories

885,305

988,079

Other financial assets

15,107

16,393

Other current assets

118,031

131,973

Subtotal

2,483,956

2,748,972

Assets held for sale

28,694

6,437

Total current assets

2,512,650

2,755,409

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,556,665

1,677,052

Right-of-use assets

301,278

314,871

Goodwill

136,406

150,813

Intangible assets

159,920

178,269

Investments accounted for using equity

38,894

31,153

method

Other financial assets

104,509

123,080

Deferred tax assets

82,010

104,103

Other non-current assets

69,871

56,585

Total non-current assets

2,449,553

2,635,924

Total assets

4,962,203

5,391,333

2

