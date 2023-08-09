Consolidated Financial Statements

for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023

August 9, 2023

These financial statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), have been translated for reference only from the original Japanese-language document "KESSAN TANSHIN." The entire format is pursuant to the requirements or guidance of Tokyo Stock Exchange. As for the contents, if there are any differences or discrepancies between the original Japanese-language and the English translation, the original Japanese-language supersedes this English translation.

Company name: Bridgestone Corporation Stock exchange listings: Tokyo, Fukuoka Code number: 5108 URL: https://www.bridgestone.com/ Representative: Shuichi Ishibashi, Member of the Board Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer Contact: Kazuchika Higuchi, General Manager, IR Department Telephone: +81-3-6836-3100

Scheduled date of quarterly securities report submission: August 9, 2023

Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement: September 1, 2023

Supplementary information for the quarterly financial statements to be prepared: Yes

Meeting to explain the quarterly financial statements to be held: Yes

(All amounts are rounded off the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for the First Half of FY2023 (January 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes) Figures for continuing operations (Note 2) Revenue Adjusted operating Operating profit Profit attributable to profit (Note 1) owners of parent Yen in millions % Yen in millions % Yen in millions % Yen in millions % Six months ended June 2,101,706 11.4 238,302 15.3 250,620 44.0 183,298 55.9 30, 2023 Six months ended June 1,886,341 24.9 206,631 13.3 173,992 (1.4) 117,599 (10.5) 30, 2022 Figures including discontinued operations Profit attributable to Comprehensive Basic earnings Diluted earnings owners of parent income per share per share Yen in millions % Yen in millions % Yen Yen Six months ended June 182,643 96.5 424,963 (2.3) 266.85 266.51 30, 2023 Six months ended June 92,942 (73.6) 435,180 (8.9) 132.70 132.52 30, 2022

(Notes) 1. The Group utilizes "adjusted operating profit" in place of the previously employed J-GAAP-based operating profit. For details on reconciliations, please refer to page 11, "Reconciliation from adjusted operating profit to profit before tax" under "1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (6) Notes to the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements."

2. The Group classified the US building materials business, anti-vibration rubber business, and chemical products solutions business as discontinued operations, thereby deducting such discontinued operations from monetary amounts of the six months ended June 30, 2022 and six months ended June 30, 2023. For details on discontinued operations, please refer to page 15, "Discontinued operations" under "1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (6) Notes to the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements." Consolidated Financial Position