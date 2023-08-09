Consolidated Financial Statementsfor the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023
August 9, 2023
These financial statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), have been translated for reference only from the original Japanese-language document "KESSAN TANSHIN." The entire format is pursuant to the requirements or guidance of Tokyo Stock Exchange. As for the contents, if there are any differences or discrepancies between the original Japanese-language and the English translation, the original Japanese-language supersedes this English translation.
Company name:
Bridgestone Corporation
Stock exchange listings: Tokyo, Fukuoka
Code number:
5108
URL: https://www.bridgestone.com/
Representative:
Shuichi Ishibashi, Member of the Board
Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer
Contact:
Kazuchika Higuchi, General Manager, IR Department
Telephone:
+81-3-6836-3100
Scheduled date of quarterly securities report submission: August 9, 2023
Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement: September 1, 2023
Supplementary information for the quarterly financial statements to be prepared: Yes
Meeting to explain the quarterly financial statements to be held: Yes
(All amounts are rounded off the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Results for the First Half of FY2023 (January 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)
Figures for continuing operations (Note 2)
Revenue
Adjusted operating
Operating profit
Profit attributable to
profit (Note 1)
owners of parent
Yen in millions
%
Yen in millions
%
Yen in millions
%
Yen in millions
%
Six months ended June
2,101,706
11.4
238,302
15.3
250,620
44.0
183,298
55.9
30, 2023
Six months ended June
1,886,341
24.9
206,631
13.3
173,992
(1.4)
117,599
(10.5)
30, 2022
Figures including discontinued operations
Profit attributable to
Comprehensive
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
owners of parent
income
per share
per share
Yen in millions
%
Yen in millions
%
Yen
Yen
Six months ended June
182,643
96.5
424,963
(2.3)
266.85
266.51
30, 2023
Six months ended June
92,942
(73.6)
435,180
(8.9)
132.70
132.52
30, 2022
(Notes) 1. The Group utilizes "adjusted operating profit" in place of the previously employed J-GAAP-based operating profit. For details on reconciliations, please refer to page 11, "Reconciliation from adjusted operating profit to profit before tax" under "1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (6) Notes to the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements."
2. The Group classified the US building materials business, anti-vibration rubber business, and chemical products solutions business as discontinued operations, thereby deducting such discontinued operations from monetary amounts of the six months ended June 30, 2022 and six months ended June 30, 2023.
For details on discontinued operations, please refer to page 15, "Discontinued operations" under "1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (6) Notes to the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements."
- Consolidated Financial Position
Total equity
Ratio of equity
attributable to owners
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners
of parent to total
of parent
assets
Yen in millions
Yen in millions
Yen in millions
%
As of June 30, 2023
5,391,333
3,373,575
3,323,647
61.6
As of December 31, 2022
4,962,203
3,012,501
2,965,835
59.8
(Note)
(Note)
Due to the retrospective application of IAS 12 "Income Taxes," the figures for the previous fiscal year are those
after the retrospective application.
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1st quarter end
2nd quarter end
3rd quarter end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2022
-
85.00
-
90.00
175.00
FY2023
-
100.00
FY2023
-
100.00
200.00
(Projection)
(Note) Changes from the latest forecasts released: No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts for FY2023 (January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023)
(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)
Figures for continuing operations
Figures including discontinued operations
Revenue
Adjusted operating
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per
profit
owners of parent
share
Yen in millions
%
Yen in millions
%
Yen in millions
%
Yen
FY2023
4,150,000
1.0
510,000
5.7
335,000
11.6
489.52
(Note) Changes from the latest forecasts released: No
IAS 12 "Income Taxes" was applied retrospectively, and the year-on-year changes presented are for the comparison with the figures for FY2022 after the retrospective application.
Amounts for profit attributable to owners of parent, and basic earnings per share for continuing operations only
are as follows:
¥340,000 million
⚫
Profit attributable to owners of parent:
⚫
Basic earnings per share:
¥496.82
*Notes
- Changes in principal subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2023: Yes
(Changes in specified subsidiaries involving change in consolidation scope)
Newly included:
None
Excluded:
1 company (Bridgestone (Huizhou) Tire Co., Ltd.)
(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
1)
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
: Yes
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1)
: No
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: No
- For details, please refer to page 11, "Changes in accounting policies" under "1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (6) Notes to the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements."
- Number of issued shares (common stock)
1) Total number of issued shares at period end (including treasury stock):
June 30, 2023
713,698,221 shares
December 31, 2022
713,698,221 shares
2) Number of shares of treasury stock at period end:
June 30, 2023
29,083,511 shares
December 31, 2022
29,348,738 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (during the first half):
First Half ended June 30, 2023
684,443,923 shares
First Half ended June 30, 2022
700,372,256 shares
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified publicaccountants or an audit corporation
* Statement regarding appropriate use of forward-looking statements and other notes
Forecasts based on our projections and plans for the future in this document contain unpredictable elements that may cause fluctuations. As such, they do not constitute guarantees by the Company of the achievement of those forecasts. Accordingly, actual business results may differ substantially from the Company's current assessment.
Bridgestone Corporation (5108) Second Quarter Results of FY2023
[ Index ]
1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(2)
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
4
(3)
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
5
(4)
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
6
(5)
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
9
(6)
Notes to the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
11
(Notes regarding going concern assumption)
11
(Changes in accounting policies)
11
(Reconciliation from adjusted operating profit to profit before tax)
11
(Impairment ofnon-financialassets)
12
(Selling, general and administrative expenses)
13
(Other income and other expenses)
13
(Finance income and finance costs)
14
(Discontinued operations)
15
(Subsequent events)
17
1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
- Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As of
As of
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
518,905
609,521
Trade and other receivables
946,608
1,003,005
Inventories
885,305
988,079
Other financial assets
15,107
16,393
Other current assets
118,031
131,973
Subtotal
2,483,956
2,748,972
Assets held for sale
28,694
6,437
Total current assets
2,512,650
2,755,409
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,556,665
1,677,052
Right-of-use assets
301,278
314,871
Goodwill
136,406
150,813
Intangible assets
159,920
178,269
Investments accounted for using equity
38,894
31,153
method
Other financial assets
104,509
123,080
Deferred tax assets
82,010
104,103
Other non-current assets
69,871
56,585
Total non-current assets
2,449,553
2,635,924
Total assets
4,962,203
5,391,333
