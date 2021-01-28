Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bridgestone Corporation    5108   JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

(5108)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bridgestone : Develops New Technology for Improving Guayule-Derived Natural Rubber Productivity through Joint Development with Kirin Holdings

01/28/2021 | 12:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bridgestone Develops New Technology for Improving Guayule-Derived Natural Rubber Productivity through Joint Development with Kirin Holdings

  • The project seeks to advance sustainable tire materials through diversification of the world's natural rubber supply.
  • The project combines the technologies of Kirin Holdings with the guayule cultivation expertise of Bridgestone to deliver large-scale propagation of guayule plants from high-quality seeds.
  • The new technology may also be used to support the guayule breeding process to more rapidly increase a desired genotype for testing and production.

TOKYO (January 28, 2021) ― Bridgestone Corporation announced the development of a new technology for improving guayule-derived natural rubber productivity through a joint development project with Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Kirin Holdings). The project combines the technologies of Kirin Holdings with the guayule cultivation expertise of Bridgestone to deliver large-scale propagation of guayule plants from high-quality seeds. With this innovation, Bridgestone aims to increase the productivity of guayule farms and advance sustainable materials*1 for tires through the diversification of the world's natural rubber supply.

Bridgestone will field test the new technology on guayule seedlings grown at its 287-acre Agro Operations Research Farm in Eloy, Arizona. The new technology may also be used to support the guayule breeding process to more rapidly increase a desired genotype for testing and production. Through these efforts and others, Bridgestone seeks to develop alterantive and viable sources for tire-grade natural rubber, reducing its long-term environmental impact and simultaneously furthering its business.

Bridgestone is taking steps to decouple economic growth from environmental impacts, as indicated in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. More than 90 percent of the world's natural rubber supply is extracted from the Para rubber tree, which primarily grows in Southeast Asia. As part of the company's Our Way to Serve corporate social responsibility commitment, Bridgestone launched its guayule research and development efforts in 2013 to help diversify the world's natural rubber supply. Utilizing the Kirin Holdings' world-class bio technology, we will develop the technology for propagating massive stable quality guayule for practical use. In addition to the Agro Operations Research Farm in Eloy, Bridgestone operates the Biorubber Process Research Center in nearby Mesa, Arizona, where a team processes guayule-derived natural rubber for testing in tire applications.

To achieve the company's vision, '2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value, as a sustainable solutions company,' Bridgestone have set a new environmental mid-term goal, Milestone 2030, to further promote the challenges of 'decoupling' the growth of its business from its environmental impact and increased resource consumption. The company provides solutions through innovation to contribute to safer and more secure transportation, as well as it will further reduce its impact on the environment by contributing to CO2 reduction and realizing the circular economy including expanding renewable resources.

Bridgestone will continue to evolve technological innovations by combining our unique rubber knowledge with digital technologies and will co-create value through the work with various partners.

*1 The Bridgestone Group defines sustainable materials as materials '1) that come from resources with a guaranteed continual supply, 2) that can be used as part of our businesses over the long term and 3) that have a low environmental and social impact over their lifecycle from procurement to disposal.'

About Bridgestone Corporation:
Headquartered in Tokyo, Bridgestone Corporation is a global leader providing sustainable mobility and advanced solutions. With a business presence in more than 150 countries worldwide, Bridgestone offers a diverse portfolio of original equipment and replacement tires, tire-centric solutions, mobility solutions, and other rubber-associated and diversified products that deliver social and customer value. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, Bridgestone is dedicated to shaping a sustainable future of mobility and improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 05:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
12:36aBRIDGESTONE : Develops New Technology for Improving Guayule-Derived Natural Rubb..
PU
01/20BRIDGESTONE : Collaboration with NRGene Achieves New Milestones in the Assembly ..
PU
01/19BRIDGESTONE : taps Marko Ibrahim as retail operations president
AQ
01/15BRIDGESTONE : Names marko ibrahim president of company's retail operations
AQ
01/14BRIDGESTONE : Announces Sustainability Business Framework
PU
01/12ROLLING WITH THE CHANGES : Bridgestone Americas' CEO on leadership now
RE
01/12BRIDGESTONE : Leverages Big Data to Implement Optimal Plantation for Higher Yiel..
AQ
01/07EUROPE : European shares rise for second day as commodity, construction stocks g..
RE
01/07European shares rise for second day as commodity, construction stocks gain
RE
01/07LAFARGEHOLCIM : Expands In US Commercial Roofing Market With $3.4 Billion Deal t..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 998 B 28 735 M 28 735 M
Net income 2020 -19 127 M -183 M -183 M
Net Debt 2020 138 B 1 319 M 1 319 M
P/E ratio 2020 -146x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 2 759 B 26 515 M 26 446 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 143 589
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bridgestone Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 905,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 919,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shuichi Ishibashi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akihiro Eto President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masaaki Tsuya Chairman
Masato Sakano Chief Technology Officer
Hideo Hara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION21.16%26 515
MICHELIN SCA5.91%24 109
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.35.52%5 280
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ5.66%5 119
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-3.67%2 571
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED10.56%2 566
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ