Financial Results for 1st Half of Fiscal 2023
Bridgestone Corporation
Aug 9, 2023
Global CFO and Executive Director, G Finance
Naoki Hishinuma
1. Business and Financial Performance for 1st Half of Fiscal 2023
Consolidated Results for 1st Half of Fiscal 2023
(Yen in billions)
2022 1H
Results
Revenue
1,886.3
Adjusted
206.6
Operating Profit
Margin
11.0%
Profit Attributable to
92.9
Owners of Parent
- Continuing Operations
117.6
2023 1H
vs. PY (%)
Results
1Q
vs. PY (%)
2Q
vs. PY (%)
1,043.5
+17
1,058.2
+6
2,101.7
+11
116.8
+16
121.5
+15
238.3
+15
11.2%
(0.2) pp
11.5%
+ 0.9 pp
11.3%
+0.4 pp
90.5
+ 68
92.1
+136
182.6
+97
90.7
+39
92.6
+78
183.3
+56
- Discontinued Operations
(24.7)
(0.2)
-
(0.5)
-
(0.7)
-
*Revenue and Adjusted Operating Profit show figures for continuing operations and exclude revenue and expenses of the discontinued operations.
Overview of the Performance for 1st Half of Fiscal 2023
Business and Financial Highlights
- Amid tire demand for REP market is showing prominent decline vs. PY particularly for TB tires due to global economic slowdown, the Company is not changing the approach to ensure strategic price management and improve sales mix through further focus on resilient premium areas and acceleration of the review for low profit segments. As a result, the Company improved quality of business focusing on sales of "Dan-Totsu" premium tires.
- Revenue increased vs. PY due to improvement of sales mix of premium passenger car tires (HRD (18"+) including ultra-HRD (20"+) and premium tires in each region), as well as sales growth of the Mining tires. With positive impact of the FX, the Company achieved 2 trillion yen of revenue in the 1st half for the first time in the company's history.
- For the adjusted operating profit, the Company fully offset the negative impact of raw material prices and inflation (energy costs, labor costs, etc.) with positive impact of improvements in price and sales mix. Although the sales volume declined due to weaker demand, adjusted operating profit including impact of FX increased vs. PY due to strong expense management and cost management through on-site improvement in production.
- Both volume increase in the premium areas and price/sales mix improvement has been pursued.
Overview of the Performance by Product
PS/LT
(for passenger car
& light truck)
TB
(for truck & bus)
OR
(for mining
& construction)
- Premium tire (HRD : 18"+) sales was relatively resilient - 1H2023 PSR-HRD sales : 108% vs. PY
- OE: Although there were differences by region, tire demand increased as the vehicle production level at the OEMs has improved.
- REP: While tire demand declined due to the economic slowdown, sales for premium tires continued to be resilient. Japan additionally had advance demand due to increase in price from 2nd half for winter tires.
- OE: Although there were differences by region, demand continued to recover from the impact of semiconductors shortage.
- REP: Sales declined vs. PY in the U.S. and Europe, particularly in Europe due to economic slowdown.
- Mining: Demand for steel and copper continues to be resilient, exceeding sales vs. PY globally.
- Construction: While OE sales continued to grow steadily, REP sales decreased due to the adjustment of distribution inventories in the U.S. market for small and medium-sized tires, etc.
