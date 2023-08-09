Overview of the Performance for 1st Half of Fiscal 2023

Business and Financial Highlights

Amid tire demand for REP market is showing prominent decline vs. PY particularly for TB tires due to global economic slowdown, the Company is not changing the approach to ensure strategic price management and improve sales mix through further focus on resilient premium areas and acceleration of the review for low profit segments. As a result, the Company improved quality of business focusing on sales of "Dan-Totsu" premium tires.

Revenue increased vs. PY due to improvement of sales mix of premium passenger car tires (HRD (18"+) including ultra-HRD (20"+) and premium tires in each region), as well as sales growth of the Mining tires. With positive impact of the FX, the Company achieved 2 trillion yen of revenue in the 1st half for the first time in the company's history.

For the adjusted operating profit, the Company fully offset the negative impact of raw material prices and inflation (energy costs, labor costs, etc.) with positive impact of improvements in price and sales mix. Although the sales volume declined due to weaker demand, adjusted operating profit including impact of FX increased vs. PY due to strong expense management and cost management through on-site improvement in production.