MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Bridgestone Corporation

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

(5108)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bridgestone : French ministers to visit Bridgestone plant under threat

09/18/2020 | 02:58am EDT
French government presents crisis recovery plan for economy

The French government is sending two ministers to a tyre plant in northern France next Monday as it reiterated calls on Japanese owners Bridgestone to consider alternatives to closing the site.

"I can confirm that I will go on Monday with junior Economy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher to Bethune to meet with local officials and staff representatives," Borne told Sud Radio on Friday.

"We want Bridgestone to review all scenarios. It is its responsibility to look at all alternatives."

Separately, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Europe 1 radio that Bridgestone representatives would be present during the visit.

"We will do all we can to find a future for the plant," he said.

Bridgestone said on Wednesday that it would begin talks to close the factory in Bethune, which opened in 1961 and employs 863 people, in the face of weak demand for low-profile tyres, its main product.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials
Sales 2020 3 009 B 28 710 M 28 710 M
Net income 2020 110 B 1 051 M 1 051 M
Net cash 2020 22 295 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 2 396 B 22 868 M 22 864 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 143 589
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bridgestone Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3 595,45 JPY
Last Close Price 3 403,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuichi Ishibashi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akihiro Eto President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masaaki Tsuya Chairman
Masato Sakano Chief Technology Officer
Hideo Hara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-16.39%22 868
MICHELIN SCA-12.06%20 068
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-5.19%3 984
TOYO TIRE CORPORATION11.11%2 626
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED-25.48%2 491
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-27.75%2 466
