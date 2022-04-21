Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bridgestone Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5108   JP3830800003

BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

(5108)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/21 02:00:00 am EDT
4771.00 JPY   +0.68%
Bridgestone : Innovation Park Opening Ceremony - Presentation Material

04/21/2022 | 04:16am EDT
2022

Apr 21, 2022　　Bridgestone Innovation Park Opening Ceremony (Tokyo, Kodaira)

Feb 15, 2022　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

2021

Nov 11, 2021　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

Aug 10, 2021　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

May 17, 2021　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023) Progress Update

Feb 16, 2021　　Mid-Term Business Plan (2021-2023)

2020

Dec 22, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy - with sustainability at the core

Nov 12, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Update

Sep 15, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Update

Aug 07, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Update

Jul 08, 2020　　Mid-Long Term Business Strategy Framework

Disclaimer

Bridgestone Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:14:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 637 B 28 459 M 28 459 M
Net income 2022 287 B 2 249 M 2 249 M
Net cash 2022 272 B 2 127 M 2 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 3 332 B 26 075 M 26 075 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 135 636
Free-Float 79,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4 739,00 JPY
Average target price 5 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,67%
Managers and Directors
Shuichi Ishibashi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akihiro Eto General Manager-Corporate Planning
Masaaki Tsuya Manager-Office of the President
Masato Sakano Chief Technology Officer
Scott Trevor Davis Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-4.24%26 075
MICHELIN (CGDE)-16.34%23 375
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-35.29%4 366
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-34.43%3 942
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-8.73%3 308
ANHUI ZHONGDING SEALING PARTS CO., LTD.-38.47%2 732